BREAKING: Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended, check new date here

The Central government on March 31 (Wednesday) extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from March, 31 2021 to June, 30 2021, keeping in mind the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representations have been received from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021.

â€‹The said notification also extended time-limits for issue of notice under section 148 of the Act, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and processing of equalisation levy statements to 30th April, 2021.

Here is a step-wise guide on how to do it online:

Step 1: An individual first has to register on the official tax e-filing online portal

Step 2: After registration, the person is required to fill in the login details such as login ID, password and date of birth.

Step 3: After that, a pop up would emerge asking you to link your PAN card with Aadhar, if not then click on “profile settings” and then “Link Aadhaar”.

Step 4: After the above step, a page would open with auto-filled details of an individual.

Step 5: If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

Step 6: After completing all the steps you can see a message come stating that the linking has been done successfully.

Also, certain time limits specified under the various tax and Benami laws have been extended by the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Act, 2020 and subsequent notifications issued under this Act.