Bad news for SBI loan borrowers! Lending rates hiked, check new rates here

When the Reserve Bank of India increases the repo rate, banks boost their lending rates, or MCLR, to pass on the cost.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Representational Image

State Bank of India (SBI) increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on home loans and other loans by 10 basis points. As of January 15th, the new rates are in effect. Notably, SBI's holiday offer promotion, which includes a discount on house loans, will conclude on January 31, 2023.

According to SBI's website, the MCLR on 1-year term increased to 8.4% on January 15 from 8.30% before. The MCLR for all other maturities is the same as before.

For this reason, the MCLR for 2 years and 3 years remains unchanged at 8.50% and 8.60% respectively. The one-month and three-month MCLR rates remain at 8%. Our overnight MCLR rate remains constant at 7.85%.

The increase in MCLR will cause customers' loan payments and EMIs to rise. However, the fixed interest rate is not affected by the rise in MCLR; only the variable rate is. When the Reserve Bank of India increases the repo rate, banks pass the cost along to their customers by increasing their lending rates, also known as the marginal cost of funds applicable to lending (MCLR).

In December of 2022, the bank implemented a hike to MCLR. Six months and a year ago, the MCLR went increased from 8.05 percent to 8.30 percent. The MCLR climbed from 3.25% to 8.50% over a period of two years, and from 3.35% to 8.50% over a period of three years.

Also, READ: Mastering financial planning: Essential tips for saving and investing for your future

A rise in the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) is affecting the Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) of many bank clients (EMIs). This is because a significant portion of the bank's loan clientele is still tied to the MCLR, whilst new loan clients are moved to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR).

