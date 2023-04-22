World Earth Day 2023: Significance, theme and know why Earth day it is celebrated

File photo

Every year on April 22, World Earth Day, sometimes referred to as International Mother Earth Day, is observed. Global efforts are made to raise awareness of the pressing need to safeguard the environment. The global climate problem, which is getting worse every day, is the day's main focus.

World Earth Day 2023: Theme

The World Earth Day theme builds on the "Invest in Our Planet" theme from 2022. This subject emphasizes the importance of worldwide efforts being made to safeguard our planet. The five feature programs of the Earth Day 2023 theme are:

Sustainable Fashion

The Great Global Cleanup

Canopy Project

Climate and Environmental Literacy

Food and Environment, and the Global Earth Challenge

Why is Earth Day celebrated?

On Earth Day, millions of people connect to discuss environmental issues like pollution and deforestation. Many people participate and organise events to hold discussions around topics of environmental literacy to educate young minds about various climate issues.

In order to increase awareness about climate change on Earth Day, Google has made a series of animations of four locations. When you visit the Google Search homepage on Chrome internet browser today, you will be welcomed with a timelapse animation. These animations will change every hour to showcase the effect of climate change over a time period.