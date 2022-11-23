What is Seng Kut Snem? Know all about cultural festival of Meghalaya's Khasi community

Seng Kut Snem is a festival of the Khasi community that celebrates the preservation and exhibition of their culture and traditions. The Khasi community is an indigenous group of people of Meghalaya and is the largest ethnic group in the state. The Khasi are also one of the few remaining matrilineal societies in the world.

Seng Kut Snem is celebrated the day before Khasi New Year, annually. This year, Seng Kut Snem will be celebrated on November 23.

About the same, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted last year, "The annual Seng Kut Snem celebrates the Seng Khasi Movement and the efforts of the Seng Khasi to preserve, protect & uphold indigenous Khasi faith & culture. On its 122nd foundation day, I extend my best wishes to the citizens of Meghalaya."

Seng Kut Snem 2022: Celebrations

Seng Kut Snem is celebrated in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. The day is enjoyed by the people from the community as they dance, sing, play music, and have a good time. It is marked as a bank holiday in the state of Meghalaya.

Seng Kut Snem: History and Significance

Seng Kut Snem was celebrated as a religious act earlier and with time it has gained popularity and is now lavishly celebrated in the state. People around Shillong await Seng Kut Snem. A lot of tourists also visit Shillong during this time to experience and be part of the festivities.

People can witness a cultural and colourful procession known as ‘Laid Pyni Riti’. The procession showcases the beauty of Khasi life, their culture, and traditions. This procession ends at the Weiking Ground, Jaiaw.

After the procession, prayers are offered by the Seng Khasi priests after which people have a good time enjoying traditional games, and folk dances, among other things.