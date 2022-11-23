WHO to identify ‘Disease X’ in updated future pandemic watch list

Covid-19 testing in China | Photo: PTI

The World Health Organisation is undertaking a “global scientific process” to come out with an updated list of pathogens that risk causing future disease outbreaks or pandemics. The process will convene over 300 scientists who will study the “evidence” available on “Disease X” and over 25 other bacteria and virus families.

The idea behind the list is to be a guiding document for investments and R&D on vaccines, tests and treatments around the globe. Disease X has been included to indicate unknown pathogens which can cause serious epidemics internationally.

“The experts will recommend a list of priority pathogens that need further research and investment. The process will include both scientific and public health criteria, as well as criteria related to socioeconomic impact, access, and equity,” WHO said in a release.

WHO’s priority pathogen list

The list is not new and was first published back in 2017. However, the “prioritization” was done for the last time in 2018. The freshly revised priority pathogen list will be published early in 2023 by the WHO.

Pathogens included in the list currently include COVID-19, Crimean-Cong hemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika and Disease X.

“Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is essential for a fast and effective epidemic and pandemic response. Without significant R&D investments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not have been possible to have safe and effective vaccines developed in record time,” Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme Dr Michael Ryan was quoted as saying.

