Festival Calendar 2024: Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra, Diwali, Eid, Bhai Dooj dates; check list

As we approach the dawn of 2024, anticipation brews for a year brimming with exciting events, especially the much-awaited festivals. Among these, the onset of the year will be marked by the auspicious Ayushman Yoga. This guide aims to outline the dates of major festivals throughout the year, aiding in your planning and anticipation.

The festivities kick off with Makar Sankranti on January 15, 2024, heralding a series of celebrations. Following closely is Basant Panchami on February 14, followed by Shivaratri in March, and the vibrant jubilance of Holi. Let's delve into the comprehensive schedule of festivals and fasting days from January through December 2024.

Festivals 2024:

January:

January 14, 2024 (Sunday)- Lohri

January 15, 2024 (Monday) - Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan

January 17, 2024 (Tuesday) - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

February:

February 14, 2024 (Wednesday) - Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

March:

March 24, 2024 (Sunday) - Holika Dahan, Phalguna Purnima Vrat

March 25, 2024 (Monday) - Holi (Dhulendi), Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti, Lunar Eclipse

March 27, 2024 (Wednesday) - Holi Bhai Dooj

March 29, 2024 (Friday)- Good Friday

March 31, 2024 (Sunday)- Easter

April:

April 9, 2024 (Tuesday) - Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Ghatsthapana, Gudi Padwa, Jhulelal Jayanti

April 10, 2024 (Wednesday)- Eid-al-Fitr, Ramadan

April 13, 2024 (Saturday)- Baisakhi

April 17, 2024 (Wednesday) - Chaitra Navratri Parana, Ram Navami, Swami Narayan Jayanti

April 23, 2024 (Tuesday) - Hanuman Jayanti, Chaitra Purnima Vrat

June:

June 17, 2024 (Monday)- Eid-Al-Adha, Bakrid

July:

July 8, 2024 (Monday)- Islamic New Year

July 17, 2024 (Wednesday)- Muharram

July 21, 2024 (Sunday) - Guru Purnima, Vyasa Purnima

August:

August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) - Hariyali Teej

August 19, 2024 (Monday) - Raksha Bandhan, Shravan Purnima Vrat,

August 26, 2024 (Monday) - Janmashtami

August 27, 2024 (Tuesday) - Dahi Handi

September:

September 7, 2024 (Saturday) - Ganesh Utsav Begins, Ganesh Chaturthi

September 15, 2024 (Sunday) - Pradosha Vrat (Shukla), Onam/Thiruvonam, Vamana Jayanti

September 16, 2024 (Monday)- Eid-e-Milad

September 17, 2024 (Tuesday) - Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan

September 18, 2024 (Wednesday) - Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat, Pitru Paksha Begins, Chandra Grahan

October:

October 3, 2024 (Thursday) - Sharad Navaratri, Ghatasthapana

October 10, 2024 (Thursday) - Navapatrika Puja

October 11, 2024 (Friday) - Durga Maha Navami Puja, Durga Maha Ashtami Puja

October 12, 2024 (Saturday) - Dussehra, Sharad Navaratri Parana

October 13, 2024 (Sunday) - Durga Visarjan

October 20, 2024 (Sunday)- Karwa Chauth

October 29, 2024 (Tuesday) - Dhanteras, Pradosha Vrat (Krishna)

October 30, 2024 (Wednesday) - Masik Shivaratri

October 31, 2024 (Thursday) - Narak Chaturdashi

November:

November 1, 2024 (Friday) - Diwali, Kartik Amavasya

November 2, 2024 (Saturday) - Govardhan Puja

November 3, 2024 (Sunday) - Bhai Dooj

November 7, 2024 (Thursday) - Chhath Puja

December:

December 25, 2024 (Wednesday) - Christmas