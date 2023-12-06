Elevate your style with stunning clutches on Amazon

Headlines

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

Affordable and Trendy: Laptop Cases Under Rs 500 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

5 side effects of drinking too much water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Elevate your style with stunning clutches on Amazon

Add a touch of glamour to your outfit and stay organised with the perfect range of clutches exclusively available on Amazon. Find the best one that suits you and complete your look. Grab the deal now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Clutches are such versatile accessories that can instantly elevate any outfit. Whether it's a special occasion or a night out with friends, a clutch adds that extra touch of glamour and sophistication and with so many different styles, colours, and designs available on Amazon, you can easily find the perfect clutch to match your personal style.

INOVERA (LABEL) Women's Floral Evening Clutch At Rs 789

  • This clutch is made of a sturdy hardware frame with a smooth satin lining
  •  It's adorned with stereoscopic flowers, pearl beads, metal leaves, and rhinestones
  •  The size is 15.5L x 5.5B x 15H cm, which can fit an iPhone 5S, lipstick, mirror, and a pack of tissues
  • It comes with a detachable chain-strap for versatility. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Lavie Women's Shimmer Oval Frame Clutch At Rs 859

  • The Shimmer clutch is a chic and classy addition to your evening attire, with its oval shape and metallic, stripe-like textured fabric making it truly unique
  •  It comes with a removable chain strap for a hands-free experience, perfect for a night of dancing
  •  Its sleek metallic design makes it a versatile piece that adds a dash of sparkle and sophistication to any outfit
  • The gold clasp not only adds a touch of luxury but also secures your items for the night. 

Buy Now on Amazon

TOOBA Women's Handicraft Beautiful Diamond Crystal At Rs 749

  • This clutch is made of soft velvet material, giving it a luxurious feel
  • It measures 19 cm x 5.8 cm x 10 cm, making it a compact and convenient size
  • The closure type is a push lock, ensuring the security of your belongings
  •  It features a hand-carry strap, allowing for easy and comfortable carrying. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Umera Clutch Wristlet Black For women At Rs 701

  • This clutch is made of synthetic and velvet material, measuring 4 x 7 inches
  • It comes with a 48-inch chain strap
  •  It features a clasp closure and the interior is lined with canvas
  • To keep it in good condition, wipe it with a soft cloth and avoid water and direct sunlight.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

Meet man whose housemaid inspired him to build Rs 2000 crore company, quit US job to live in village, his business is...

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE