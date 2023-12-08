Headlines

Men confront charging elephant with slippers, viral video sparks online debate

Spruce up your living space with these gorgeous flowers from Amazon

Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Get the best deals on Immersion rods only on Amazon

Check out the great deals on Denim Jacket only on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Men confront charging elephant with slippers, viral video sparks online debate

Spruce up your living space with these gorgeous flowers from Amazon

Educational qualifications of Rs 1663000 crore Reliance Industries' board: Mukesh Ambani, Akash, Isha Ambani, others

Star Indian players who might retire after IPL 2024

Popular supporting actors who died young

10 happiest countries in the world in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika take to the skies in aerial actioner; fans criticise VFX, call it Top Gun's copy

Meet winner of world's biggest reality show, thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in...

Triptii Dimri has this to say on controversy around Ranbir Kapoor's 'lick my shoe' line in Animal: 'Reminded me of...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Check out the great deals on Denim Jacket only on Amazon

Elevate your look with this amazing deals and offers on Denim jackets. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elevate your look with these amazing deals and offers on Denim jackets. We all have that one jacket that we can style in different ways, but denim jackets always give us trendy look. Specially on Amazon where you can get great discounts and offers. So what to wait for? Grab the huge discounts on the best deals on Denim jackets. 

Funday Fashion women's denim

Buy this exclusive jacket denim jacket on Amazon

* Style with black or white that will make a complete look

* Go for a brunch or a walk with this beautiful pair

Buy Now on Amazon

Dimpy garments women's denim

Buy Dimpy garments exclusively on amazon 

* A best combination to go for casual dates

* It's blue fabric is lightweight and soft against the skin that makes it comfortable to wear

* Available in every size

Buy Now on Amazon

Aarika women blue denim jacket

Buy Aarika women's denim jacket

* It will make bold look as well as casual look

* Get upto 60 per cent discount on this jacket

Buy Now on Amazon

Miss chase jacket

Buy Miss chase jacket on Amazon 

* Create a different and vibrant look with this that will be an eye-catchy piece

* Fabric is completely hand or machine-washed, color won't fade away

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

    Meet one of India's richest doctors, who becomes newest billionaire with Rs 8400 crore net worth

    Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

    Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

    The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE