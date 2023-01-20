Amavasya January 2023: Know tithi, significance of Magha Amavasya tomorrow

File Photo

Amavasya is a new moon day in the Hindu calendar and refers to the lunar phase of the new moon. As per the Hindu calendar, Magha Amavasya also known as Mauni Amavasya is celebrated in the Magha month. This year it will be celebrated on January 21 - Saturday - therefore, it is also called Shani Amavasya.

As per the Drik Panchang, "All Amavasya days are appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors. Amavasya day is also an appropriate day to perform Kalasarpa Dosha puja. Amavasya is also spelled and pronounced as Amavasai or Amavas."

Magha Amavasya: Date, time, tithi

Date: January 21, 2023 (Saturday)

Time: Amavasya tithi will begin at 6:17 am on January 21, and will end at 2:22 am on January 22.

Magha Amavasya: Significance

On this day, Maun Vrat is observed where people cannot utter a single word throughout the time they are fasting. According to Hindu mythology, this day is observed as the birthday of sage Manu, and Maun Vrat is practiced to achieve the quality of ideal speech. It is believed to be an auspicious day for doing penance and seeking God's forgiveness.

Amavasya 2023: Date and time

Magha Amavasya: January 21, 2023, Saturday

Phalguna Amavasya: February 19, 2023, Monday to February 20, 2023, Monday

Chaitra Amavasya: March, 21, 2023, Tuesday

Vaishakha Amavasya: April 19, 2023, Wednesday to April 20, 2023, Thursday

Jyeshtha Amavasya: May 19, 2023, Friday

Ashadha Amavasya: June 17, 2023, Saturday

Shravana Amavasya: July 17, 2023, Monday

Shravana Adhik Amavasya: August 15, 2023, Tuesday to August 16, 2023, Wednesday

Bhadrapada Amavasya: September 14, 2023, Thursday

Ashwina Amavasya: October 14, 2023, Saturday

Kartika Amavasya: November 13, 2023, Monday

Margashirsha Amavasya: December 12, 2023, Tuesday

Source: Drik Panchang