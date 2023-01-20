Search icon
Gas cylinder explodes at tea shop near Noida International Airport in Jewar, leaves 9 injured

Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Dinesh Kumar said that all the injured have been admitted to Kailash Hospital, and their condition is normal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Gas cylinder explodes at tea shop near Noida International Airport in Jewar, leaves 9 injured
File Photo/Representative image

A cooking gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop near the upcoming Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday. This left nine people, including 8 labourers, injured. 

Speaking about the accident, Dinesh Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, said, "A 5-litre gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop in Keshavpur village of Jewar police station area, in which shopkeeper, Arvind, and 8 other people suffered burn injuries."

Kumar also added that all the injured have been admitted to Kailash Hospital, and their condition is normal. Arvind, one of the injured, runs a temporary tea shop, the other 8 who were injured were labourers working at the Jewar airport site.

