Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sbi.co.in, check direct link, steps to download

Candidates who are set to appear for Probationary Officers online main exam will be able to download their admit card via www.sbi.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sbi.co.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The State Bank of India released the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 yesterday - January 19, 2023. Candidates who are set to appear for Probationary Officers online main exam will be able to download their admit card via the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in. The admit card will be available for download till January 30, 2023. 

The mains examination will be held in January/February 2023. 

Direct link to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the SBI PO link under the Careers section 

READ | JEE Main 2023 latest update: Admit Cards likely to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic, NTA revises exam dates

Step 3: A drop-down box will be displayed.

Step 4: Now, click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 link 

Step 5: Enter the login details and click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen

READ | IBPS SO admit card 2023 RELEASED at ibps.in, direct link to download CRP SPL XII hall tickets

Step 7: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 8: Take a printout of the same for future use

It is important to note that the candidates who have cleared the prelims examination can appear for the mains exam. The prelims exam result was released on January 17. A total of 1673 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.For further details, candidates are advised to check the official site of SBI.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS SO admit card 2023 RELEASED at ibps.in, direct link to download CRP SPL XII hall tickets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.