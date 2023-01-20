SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at sbi.co.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The State Bank of India released the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 yesterday - January 19, 2023. Candidates who are set to appear for Probationary Officers online main exam will be able to download their admit card via the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in. The admit card will be available for download till January 30, 2023.

The mains examination will be held in January/February 2023.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the SBI PO link under the Careers section

Step 3: A drop-down box will be displayed.

Step 4: Now, click on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2022 link

Step 5: Enter the login details and click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your admit card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 8: Take a printout of the same for future use

It is important to note that the candidates who have cleared the prelims examination can appear for the mains exam. The prelims exam result was released on January 17. A total of 1673 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.For further details, candidates are advised to check the official site of SBI.