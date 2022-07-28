Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

World's largest tricolour to be formed by Delhi children on August 4, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged "130 crore Indians" to come together and take a pledge to make the country the greatest and the strongest in the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

World's largest tricolour to be formed by Delhi children on August 4, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo

Around 50,000 children from Delhi government schools will come together seeking to create a world record of making the largest layout of the tricolour on August 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

In an online briefing, Kejriwal lamented that several nations have witnessed rapid growth and surpassed India in the last 75 years.

The programme will be held at Burari Grounds here.

READ | World Hepatitis Day 2022: Some habits you must avoid to prevent from getting liver disease

"The Lord has blessed India with abundance of rivers, mineral ores, mountains, herbs, crops, oceans and seas. Indians are the smartest and most hardworking in the world, yet why do we lag behind?" he said.

"If we leave the country at the mercy of these leaders and their parties, then we'll stay behind the world for another 75 years," he added.

Kejriwal urged "130 crore Indians" to come together and take a pledge to make the country the greatest and the strongest in the world.

"Seventy five years ago, when the whole country came together, we drove the British out. Today, we all have to come together again to make India the greatest country in the world," he said.

He emphasised that it has to be a collective effort and expressed confidence that the days of India becoming the "best country" in the world are not far.

"Can India lead the world, some people ask me? Why not, is how I respond. I need to ask everyone, what do you think? why can't India rise to become the world's greatest country?

"But to accomplish this, we must all work together," he stressed.

He said the participation of entrepreneurs, farmers, industrialists, labourers, members of service class, doctors, engineers, and lawyers is needed to realise the dream.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Election Commission allows 17-year-old youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.