Tamil Nadu: Woman pours hot water on husband’s private parts over suspicion of infidelity

Representational Image

A 29-year-old woman, who suspected the fidelity of her husband, poured hot water on his private parts while he was asleep, in his house in a village near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu.

L Thangraj, 32, a supervisor at a private firm in Sriperumbudur, sustained 50% burn injuries in his private parts. He was admitted to Walajah Government General Hospital and later shifted to Vellore Government Hospital for advanced care.

The Kaveripakkam police arrested his wife T Priya, 29, and began an investigation under sections 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 506 (ii) (if threat is to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC.

According to initial reports, the couple, who married seven years ago, has a son and a daughter. They used to fight frequently after the woman began to suspect his infidelity. Thangaraj went to bed in the early hours of Saturday after one such argument.

In a fit of rage, Priya gathered hot water from the bathroom geyser in a bucket and poured it over her husband's private paarts while he was sleeping. Thangaraj suffered burns and screamed for help. His neighbors came to his aid and took him to the hospital.