Will secure global economy: Denmark envoy Svane backs India's view on supply chain diversification

PM Modi had spoken about the need for alternate and diversified global supply chains at the summit and cited how India, Japan, Australia are coming together for supply chain initiative.

A day after India Denmark Prime Ministers meet for the virtual summit, Denmark's envoy to India, Freddy Svane speaking exclusively to Wion's principal diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal batted for diversification of global chain initiative, saying his country is ready for it. PM Modi had spoken about the need for alternate and diversified global supply chains at the summit and cited how India, Japan, Australia are coming together for supply chain initiative.

The envoy spoke about the Green Strategic partnership and how India's Scale and Denmark's skills can come together, something that will be mutually beneficial. He also spoke about Kim Davy issue, something that India raised during the India Denmark virtual summit. This was the fourth such summit of Indian PM amid the covid pandemic.

Sidhant Sibal: India, Denmark agreed on Green strategic partnership if you can elaborate on it.

Freddy Svane: This was the first virtual summit between India and any European country and we had a specific agenda-- to launch Green strategic partnership. Early on PM Modi had made clear that India had the scale, 1.3 billion people, Denmark had the skills. India also has skills. We need a scope. The green strategic partnership is a way of focusing on every kind of cooperation that will improve the situation vis a vis climate change, energy, food processing. Denmark has cutting edge skill. India has its own trajectory via signature programmes to change the daily lives of Indian. Programmes like clean tap water, doubling of farmers income, we can play a role. 1.4 billion people, entering into a relationship with Danes. We are proud of that. As PM Modi said, greener partnership of the new age. It will create jobs in India, many Danish companies are ready to invest more in India to secure greener transformation. It is about shaping future--we moving from green, greener and greenest kind of attitude. As PM said at the UN, we need to reform, perform and transform. On Monday, we following that mantra. We are very happy about that.

Sidhant Sibal: One of the key outcomes of the virtual summit is Denmark joining International solar alliance...How important it is for your country?

Freddy Svane: We have to take note of that whatever we try to do globally on climate change, nothing will be successful without India being part of it. India has to be part of it. In that context, ISA, which is one of the most important projects launched by Modi Govt is very important for changing the energy mix and secure green mindset is coming to all of us. We are ready to join ISA, our PM gave a commitment on Monday. All preparatory works being done. We are very happy to join. Our experiences across the world, Danes are very good in wind energy, offshore and onshore. We see huge potential for India and the ambitious agenda outlined by Indian govt, we have the tech, money so that India can be a global hub for onshore, offshore and wind energy. We are connecting in the greenway and that is about the future.

Sidhant Sibal: Indian PM during the virtual summit called for diversification of global supply chain, and without taking China's name highlighted how risky it has been to be dependent on a "single source". He also cited India, Japan, Australia supply chain resilience initiative..your reaction..

Freddy Svane: First and foremost, COVID 19 was discussed on Monday. Both PMs, agreed, we need to find a global solution to the pandemic, it will not be the last one. We all have learnt our lessons and need to be much more resilient in dealing with the crisis. Both called for strong multilateral cooperation in the field. They took note of that, the pandemic had a negative impact on the global economy. In that perspective, we realized that traditional global supply chains are put at risk. And therefore, we need to reduce the risk, countries are keen on that. And naturally, India comes in as an alternative and India has been vocal about that. We saw the Japan, India, Australia initiative. That is something we ready to consider. It is not to be seen as kind as a reaction to specific countries, it is about securing the global economy and benefits from the global economy comes to us. Nobody can live without global economy. Happy to tell, both PM agreed, FTA between India EU need to be finalised as soon as possible. Instead of focusing on what went wrong, its important to focus on how we can change things and benefits the whole world, India and Denmark. That is how I see.

Sidhant Sibal: This is the 4th virtual summit and first standalone virtual summit of Indian PM with any European country, a reflection of growing closeness?

Freddy Svane: EAM in his book very cleverly and smartly talked about the India way, India has to reach to a different continent and different countries. We are extremely happy Delhi thought about Denmark, we have been working on it and mutual interest on both sides. Denmark, we have 6 million people and we punching well beyond that on green technology and in that context, there are mutual benefits. You are a big country; you need to build strategic ties with small counties. We have our own history, but we have a specific relationship to your PM which is important to us.. We are extremely happy, and our PM was extremely happy and you will see more statements.

Sidhant Sibal: Kim Davy issue was also raised during the meet, any commitments made by your country on it?

Freddy Svane: I recall it my self. I was the envoy from 2010-2015. It took a brunt on negative outcome of this issue. The 2 PMs, discussed it and we took note of strong interests on both sides to have this matter resolve. Authorities well went into the issue...Gets get this clear. It is not the only point on the agenda. Now we moving forward, the fact India decided to enter into a green strategic partnership with Denmark is also significant and symbolize that we are here to create a future. We can always, the dream of the past, live in present but create a future. What happened on Monday, we have decided to move in future. Taken relationship far away from Kim davy, we are looking into how we can benefit and build scale and skills if India and Skills of Denmark. We are enlarging the scope and speed is also important to factor. using the mantra of your PM --reforms, transform and perform.