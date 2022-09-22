Search icon
Will it rain in Delhi tomorrow? IMD issues 'orange alert' in National Capital

As per the IMD's prediction, light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Delhi experienced new rainy spells following several hot days. The second day of consecutive heavy rains caused waterlogging in several locations and disrupted traffic on major highways throughout the city. Weather change will partially offset the significant shortfall (46% up until September 22 morning). Additionally, it would maintain a stable temperature and clean air.

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures. Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, it said. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded just 58.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 108.5 mm in September so far.

Tomorrow, Delhi is likely to witness rain and storms with thunder and lightning and it is expected that the temperature will range from 27 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius. An estimate for the maximum heat index, which incorporates humidity level into the estimate of air temperature, is a tropical 31°C (87.8°F).

Seven notches below average, the city had minimum and maximum temperatures of 23.8 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius, respectively. Three days after September 17, the IMD reported on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon had left areas of southwest Rajasthan and the neighbouring Kutch region.

Usually, the monsoon returns from Delhi after leaving west Rajasthan after about a week. If there hasn't been any rain in the area for five days, anticyclonic circulation has begun, and water vapour imaging shows dry weather conditions over the area, the southwest monsoon is reported to have gone.

(With inputs from PTI)

