Rahul's message on 'one man-one post' resolve paves way for Pilot's CM-ship, Gehlot's double-role hopes shattered

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot - File Photo

Ashok Gehlot’s hope that he could become the next Congress president while still holding on to his CM post dealt a big blow today as Rahul Gandhi conveyed a clear message that the party’s ‘one person-one post’ resolve would be maintained.

"What we decided at Udaipur, we expect that commitment to be maintained," Gandhi said on being asked whether he would stand by the Udaipur chintan shivir decision on one-man, one-post.

This comes as a shot in the arm for Sachin Pilot who has been vying for the top post ever since the Congress wrested power in Rajasthan in 2018. Both Gehlot and Pilot were in an intense race to become CM after the party came to power. While Gehlot was appointed as CM, Pilot was made his deputy.

In fact, Pilot’s revolt in 2020 against the Gehlot camp brought the government on the verge of collapse. Back then, Pilot shifted to the national capital with 18 MLAs. A month-long standoff ended after the Gandhis intervened.

Rahul Gandhi’s firm message on one person-one post rule came a day after Gehlot -- widely seen as the preferred choice of the Gandhis for the top party post said that the presidency is an elected post and the ‘one person-one post’ principle is for nominations.

Gehlot has been reluctant towards running for the party chief position as, if elected, he might have to step down as CM and cede the post to his bitter rival.

While Rahul’s message seems to have paved way for Pilot, Gehlot’s complete control over the Rajasthan legislature party is going to be a major hurdle. Many believe that it will make the functioning difficult for anyone who doesn’t enjoy his approval.

If Gehlot has to step down as the CM, he would want a loyalist to succeed him. Reports have it that he might suggest Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi’s name for the post of chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Congress today issued a notification for the party president poll, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving chief Sonia Gandhi, with senior leaders Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor being seen as potential contenders.

According to the notification issued by the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. The final list of candidates would be published at 5 PM on August 8.

Polling, if required, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will vote in the polls. The party had also assured leaders that those wanting to file nomination will be able see the list of all 9,000 delegates from the office of central election authority at the AICC office from September 20.