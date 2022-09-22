Congress President election: List of contenders gets lengthier as party readies to get non-Gandhi chief after 22 years

Representational Image

The Congress on Thursday issued a notification for the party president poll, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving chief Sonia Gandhi, with senior leaders Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor being seen as potential contenders.

However, the list of contenders vying for the top post in the Grand Old Party is set to get lengthier with names several senior Congress leaders emerging.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is reported to be the latest entrant in the list. NDTV quoted sources saying that Nath is “being considered and may contest” for the party chief post.

Other possible runners in the race include Union ministers Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Chavan and Wasnik, however, are said to have denied being the contenders.

Like Tharoor, Tewari is also part of the G-23, a group of dissenters who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking reforms in the party.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh is also reportedly mulling contesting the party president polls. NDTV quoted Singh saying that he was not ruling himself out of the race. “Everyone has the right to contest...You will know the answer on the evening of 30th,” he said.

According to sources, Singh will reach Delhi today, where he is likely to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Soon after Tharoor made it clear after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi earlier this week that he was intending to contest the polls, Gehlot's name as his contender started doing the rounds. The Rajasthan CM is said to be the Gandhis' choice for the party president post, given the fact that he has been a Nehru-Gandhi loyalist for the past four decades and is already serving as CM for a third term.

According to political experts, if Gandhis are keeping themselves out of the fray, they would want someone to take over the reigns who can be remote-controlled. G-23 members contesting the polls have marginally lesser chance of making the cut, as comparerd to the loyalists of the family.

With so many names entering the fray, the party is not only set to finally witness a contest for the post but may also see its first non-Gandhi chief after 22 years.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.