Who is Mrinank Singh, cricketer-turned-conman, posed as IPS officer to dupe five-star hotels, Rishabh Pant?

He also allegedly duped a famous Indian cricketer. He posed as a player for an IPL team and used his 'stardom' to dupe women.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Photo: Mrinank Singh/Insta
A former cricketer has been arrested for allegedly duping a five-star hotel in Delhi of more than Rs 5 lakh. He is identified as Mrinank Singh. Singh is also accused of duping multiple luxury hotel owners/managers across India by posing as a senior IPS officer. He also allegedly duped Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The accused came up with a different modus operandi.

Who is Mrinank Singh?

Mrinank is a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. The 25-year-old represented the state's cricket team at the under-19 level. Presently a conman, he also claimed to represent a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Singh used his 'stardom' to dupe women and live a luxurious life, police said. Singh claimed to be the ambassador for an international sports brand and cheated sports equipment showrooms. He also claimed to be closely connected with several Indian cricketers, they said.

Singh was arrested at IGI Airport on Monday while trying to fly to Hong Kong. During his detention, he attempted to influence the investigating officers by posing as a senior IPS officer, police said. Singh has been taken in two days' police custody. He revealed that he duped multiple luxury resorts/hotels of lakhs of rupees by posing as a cricketer for an IPL team. Further analysis of his mobile phone revealed that there were multiple victims of his fraud and impersonation, the police said.  

In August 2022, a complaint was received at Chanakyapuri police station. It was alleged that Singh posed as a cricketer and stayed in the hotel July 22-29, 2022, a senior police officer said. He left the hotel without settling the Rs 5.53 lakh bill.

 

