TRS leader to move HC seeking disqualification of Nizamabad BJP MP over 'fake degree'

An interesting political duel is being played out between ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its formidable opponent - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - in Telangana amidst coronavirus pandemic.

The issue pertains to the alleged fake degree of a BJP MP and a false affidavit filed by him. TRS leader Krishank Manne has alleged that BJP's Lok Sabha MP Dharmapuri Arvind has a fake postgraduate degree and has falsely mentioned the same in the election affidavit filed during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

As per information furnished by Arvind in the election affidavit, he is a postgraduate in political science from "Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidhyapeeth (Deemed to be University)" in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Election Affidavit of Dharmapuri Arvind shows his highest educational qualification as postgraduate (Source: Krishank Manne)

Manne, once a strong leader of Hyderabad's Osmania University, has claimed that the degree is fake and he will approach the Telangana High Court for disqualification of the BJP MP.

"BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has given false information in his election affidavit about his education qualification pertaining to his postgraduate degree. I have proof from the so-called university itself that the MP was never enrolled there. I am going to approach the Telangana High Court soon on this issue to seek his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP," Manne told Zee Media.

Letter from Janardhan Rai Nagar Vidyapeeth (Source: Krishank Manne)

"This particular deemed university as it claims is itself is a fake one and it has many cases against it," he added.

Denying the TRS leader's claim, the Nizamabad BJP MP said he will show his degree if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asks for it publicly.

He refused to show his degree to Zee Media and instead gave a computer screenshot of his marksheet.

"`I will show my postgraduate degree to my party which is BJP if anyone asks. Who are these TRS people and why should I show them my PG degree. Let them talk to my foot. But I will definitely show to TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao if he asks publicly....but with what authority he will ask because once he himself said that he did M.Sc in Political Science," Arvind said.

Screenshot image of marksheet (Source: Dharmapuri Arvind)

The BJP MP also alleged that he is being targetted by the ruling TRS because he is raising the issue of illegal mining in the state.

The loss in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency was a huge setback for the TRS in the 2019 general elections as Dharmapuri Arvind had defeated Chief Minister KCR's daughter and sitting TRS MP K Kavitha.