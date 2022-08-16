Tricolour hoisted in Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan first time since India’s Independence, know why

Representational image

75 years of Independence were celebrated on August 15, 2022, all across the country, with people joining the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and hoisting national flags in small localities as well as larger residential societies.

In another historic incident, the national flag was hoisted for the first time in the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Independence Day 2022. This is happening for the first time in the 75 years of independence in India, making the moment absolutely memorable for all.

The tricolour has not been hoisted in the Idgah Maidan in the last 75 years, with the area remaining embroiled in controversy for decades past. The prime reason for the controversy is the dispute in the ownership of the Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

With several groups recently announcing that they will hoist the national flag at the Idgah Maidan on Independence Day, the state government had recently decided that a Revenue Department official of the rank of Assistant Commissioner will be hoisting the tricolour.

The event was held under tight security with Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons deployed in and around the venue.

The decades-old dispute over Idgah Maidan had once again come to the fore earlier this year when some Hindu outfits sought BBMP's permission to hold events at the place.

This resulted in two contrary sets of documents emerging, as the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf presented a 1965 gazette notifying the land as Wakf property, while the 1974 City Survey records and all other civic records thereafter showed the land to be a playground.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body, had recently dismissed the petition filed by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf for a 'khata' (a document which identifies the ownership of a property) in its favour for the communally-sensitive Idgah Maidan and had declared the Karnataka government's Revenue Department to be the default owner of the land.

