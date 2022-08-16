Tipu Sultan vs Veer Savarkar poster row: Know why clashes broke out in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

Representational image

The situation in Karnataka’s Shivamogga remains tense after the administration imposed CrPC Section 144 in the district, barring people from assembling together in public places. This was put into effect after clashes broke out on the street and police had to lathicharge the crowd.

Shivamogga became the centre of controversy after clashes broke out on the street when some youths attempted to remove the posters of Veer Savarkar and replace them with that of Tipu Sultan. The police had to lathicharge the people to disperse the crowd.

The brawl broke out soon after a poster of Veer Savarkar was installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day 2022. It has been reported that a group of Tipu Sultan’s followers tried to remove Savarkar’s banner.

"Section 144 of the CrPC imposed for next three days after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan’s banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city," the police said, as per ANI reports.

Notably, in a similar case, the Karnataka Police have arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

The case was registered against the group of people over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress `Freedom Walk` program on August 15.

This comes just a day after an advertisement in the newspaper in Karnataka triggered a political row in the state between BJP and Congress. BJP government put out an ad in the newspaper honouring several freedom fighters, and Jawaharlal Nehru’s name was not included.

The BJP later said that the name of Pandit Nehru was not included in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign advertisement because “he was responsible for the India-Pakistan partition”. This statement was slammed by the Congress party in Karnataka.

(With ANI inputs)

