UP: Independence Day celebrations marred by stone pelting during Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, one injured

Amid the Independence Day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, incident of stone pelting involving two groups left one injured. The violence happened during a Tiranga Yatra being carried out in the Bangla Bazaar area adjacent to Aashiana police station area on Monday.

"The Tiranga Yatra was being taken out by two groups, Telibagh and Bangla Bazar. Meanwhile, one group attacked the other group and pelted stones,” Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia informed.

The clash also resulted in damage to some cars and two-wheelers. A person was admitted to the hospital after sustaining a head injury.

The two groups had an old dispute and the ruckus had nothing to do with the Tiranga rally, the police official added. JCP Law and Order Piyush Mordia and another senior official, DCP East Prachi Singh reached the incident spot.

The police have registered a case under sections 504, 506, 7, 427, 323, 147, 148 and 149 based on a complaint of the aggrieved party. The incident is being probed. Authorities are using video footage to identify the miscreants.

“The matter has been pacified. People are being identified on the basis of video footage, all the accused will be arrested," JCP Mordia added.

(With inputs from ANI)

