Top 10 churches in Kerala That Will Enchant You With Its Majestic Glory

Indian producer and director Sarika Sanjot emphasises the need to make meaningful cinema

Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of ‘baby tiger’ Raha on her first birthday, pens heartwarming note: ‘Our joy, our life…’

Navrachana University Earns Prestigious "A" Grade from NAAC in Cycle 1 Evaluation

Top 10 churches in Kerala That Will Enchant You With Its Majestic Glory

Top 10 churches in Kerala That Will Enchant You With Its Majestic Glory

These churches, deeply rooted in history and faith, exhibit stunning architecture, intricate artistry, and profound spirituality. Let's explore the journey of the top 10 churches in Kerala that will unquestionably captivate you with their majestic glory.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is a land that encapsulates the beauty of nature and a rich tapestry of cultures. Amidst its verdant landscapes and serene backwaters, Kerala houses a collection of remarkable churches that serve as architectural and spiritual gems.

These churches, deeply rooted in history and faith, exhibit stunning architecture, intricate artistry, and profound spirituality. Let's explore the journey of the top 10 churches in Kerala that will unquestionably captivate you with their majestic glory.

1. St. Francis Church, Kochi

Our exploration begins in the vibrant city of Kochi with the venerable St. Francis Church. Among the churches in Kerala, this is one that has a historical marvel and boasts the distinction of India's oldest European church. Its unassuming yet elegant structure is a reminder of the colonial heritage that has left an indelible mark on the region.

2. Santa Cruz Basilica

Also nestled in the heart of Kochi is the resplendent Santa Cruz Basilica. This architectural masterpiece showcases the grandeur of Portuguese design. Its interiors are adorned with intricate artwork, and the stained glass windows are a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors. The basilica is a testament to the fusion of cultures that Kerala has embraced over the centuries.

3. St. George Church, Ernakulam

Ernakulam boasts the magnificent St. George Church, a harmonious blend of art and devotion. The grand façade of this church, coupled with its ornate interiors, is a sight to behold. Every corner of the church exudes a sense of reverence and is a tribute to the rich spiritual heritage of the region.

4. Kadamattom Church, Kochi

The Kadamattom Church, nestled in the lap of Kochi, is an ancient place of worship that exudes rustic charm. Its weathered yet beautiful frescoes offer a glimpse into the past, where faith and art coexist. The tranquil surroundings of this church provide the perfect setting for contemplation.

5. Lourdes Forane Church, Trivandrum

In the vibrant capital city of Trivandrum, you'll discover the glorious Lourdes Forane Church, one of the remarkable Kerala churches. This architectural marvel stands tall with its imposing structure and is adorned with stained glass windows and intricate artwork.

6. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Ernakulam

Ernakulam is also home to the Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, an architectural gem that seamlessly blends modernity with tradition. Its contemporary design elements coexist harmoniously with traditional motifs, making it a visual delight and a place of profound spirituality.

7. Arthunkal Church, Alappuzha

Nestled in the picturesque Alappuzha is the tranquil Arthunkal Church. With its pristine white structure, this pilgrimage destination stands as a symbol of peace and devotion. This church's serene surroundings and ambiance make it an ideal place for introspection and prayer.

8. George's Syro-Malabar Forane Church, Kochi

Another jewel in Kochi's spiritual crown is George's Syro-Malabar Forane Church. Its soaring spires and intricate artwork leave visitors in awe. It's not just a place of worship but a testament to the craftsmanship and devotion that Kerala is known for. When exploring the cultural heritage of Kochi, Kerala tour packages can provide you with a well-planned itinerary.

9. Vimalagiri Church, Kottayam

You'll find the tranquil Vimalagiri Church in the enchanting town of Kottayam. This spiritual haven stands as a blend of serenity and Gothic-style architecture. Its calm atmosphere and the architectural splendor of the Gothic style make it a destination for solace and reflection.

10. St. Alphonsa’s Church, Bharananganam

Our journey concludes in the sacred town of Bharananganam with St. Alphonsa's Church. This church, devoted to the first woman saint from India, is a unique blend of Indian and Gothic architecture.

Conclusion

Churches in kerala are more than just places of worship; they are living testaments to the state's rich cultural tapestry. Their grandeur and grace enchant you with the majestic glory that is uniquely Kerala, making your visit a truly enchanting experience.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

