Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams to run 'special arrangements' for devotees ahead of summer holidays

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing ahead of the much-anticipated summer holiday season, that sees an influx of pilgrims rushing to the twin pilgrimage centers of Tirupati and Tirumala every year, to catch one glimpse of the holy abode of Lord Venkateswara. In view of the upcoming special arrangements that need to be undertaken this year, the TTD conducted a meeting at Tirumala on Tuesday evening at the Annamaiah Bhavan. Presided over by Additional EO AV Dharmareddy, the board has decided that elaborate special arrangements need to made this year to ensure an uneventful pilgrimage experience for the devotees.

Arrangements for the summer holiday season:

All roads and pedestrians pathways are to be painted white once a week to provide relief to devotees from the scorching heat. In places where pilgrim congregation is more, including Srivari Seva Sadan, Mada streets (four streets of the Temple), first ghat, road walkers path, etc. special sheds will be put up. They will also be put up in front of the Srivari temple, Vaikuntam queue complex, and other places. Adequate stock of laddu prasadam will be kept handy keeping in mind the summer demands.

Banning plastic bottles:

The trust has appealed to devotees urging them to bring steel, copper or Tupperware bottles to Tirumala in view of the ban on the use of plastic bottles at the hilltown. The TTD has put up as many as 150 RO plants all over Tirumala for the benefit of the devotees.

Regarding the coronavirus threat:

The Additional EO, AV Dharmareddy, has said that devotees were advised to bring masks and sanitisers in view of the coronavirus threat. This is to avoid the spread of infection, especially in a crowded place like Tirumala. He also said that special task forces with thermal guns and medical equipment have been commissioned at Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath routes to detect if any pilgrim showed symptoms of fever, cough, and cold. As a preventive measure, Dharmareddy asked devotees to postpone their visit to Tirumala if they were suffering from cough, cold and fever.

Volunteers:

Nearly 3500 Srivari Sevakulu and 1500 scouts are being invited to serve during the summer. The medical dispensaries at TTD are also being equipped with ORS packets, apart from the supply of buttermilk by the Annaprasadam wing, during summer.

During last year's summer holidays, lakhs of devotees had visited Tirumala for offering their prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The pilgrimmage site had witnessed 21.92 lakh pilgrims in April alone. The number increased to 25.07 in May, 25.05 lakh in June, and to 24.15 lakh in July.