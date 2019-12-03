SPG (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament amid Congress protest

The Parliament on Tuesday passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, mandating that family members of a former Prime Minister will get security cover of the SPG only for five years after the said leader demits the office.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week while the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Tuesday.

This came as the government withdrew the SPG cover provided to members of the Gandhi family. The security of the Gandhi family - Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka - has been now taken over by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Opposing the bill, the Congress staged walkout from the House. The Congress has alleged that the amendment was brought for the purpose to remove the SPG security of the members of the Gandhi family.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "It is not true that we've brought the SPG Bill by keeping only Gandhi family in mind. Security from Gandhis was withdrawn after the threat assessment analysis even before bringing this bill."

"This is the 5th amendment in the SPG Act. This amendment is not brought in by keeping Gandhis in mind, but, one thing that I can say for sure is that the previous four amendments were done by keeping only one family in mind," he said.

Shah further said that the security cannot be made a status symbol.

"Why demand only SPG? SPG cover is meant for only the 'head of the state', we cannot be giving it to everyone. We don't oppose one family, we are against dynasty politics," the home minister said.

Last week, Amit Shah had told the Lok Sabha that SPG will provide proximate security to the Prime Minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.

The Bill says that family members of a former Prime Minister who reside with him at his allotted accommodation will get security cover of the SPG only for five years, from the date he/she ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister, the government said in a statement.

The Bill also says that when the proximate security is withdrawn from a former Prime Minister, such proximate security shall also stand withdrawn from members of his or her immediate family.