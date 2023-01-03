‘Should we bring jalebis to theatres?’: Supreme Court’s ruling on outside food being allowed in movie halls

Supreme Court's important call on outside food inside movie halls (File photo)

Many people in the country face apprehensions while going to cinema halls, not because of the Covid pandemic, but because of the high price of food inside the theatres. While people appreciate a mid-movie snack, the options at the movie theatre always leave people clutching their wallets.

Now, the Supreme Court has passed an important ruling on what kind of food should be served inside the cinema halls, and whether outside food should be allowed inside the movie theatres or not. At one point, the judges were also left asking, “should we start bringing jalebis to the movie theatre?”

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday the owners of cinema halls are entitled to set the terms and conditions for the sale of food and beverages and can determine whether outside food should be permitted within the theatre precincts.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha observed that the cinema hall is the private property of the owner, who is entitled to have terms and conditions so long as they are not contrary to the public interest, safety, and welfare.

"Viewers visit a cinema hall for the purpose of entertainment. We are clearly of the view that the high court transgressed the limits in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution by ordering and directing the state to ensure that there should be no prohibition on a moviegoer bringing eatables and beverages from outside within the precinct of a cinema hall," the bench said.

The bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, also said that it is a movie theatre and “not a gym”. The Supreme Court judges said, “The cinema hall is not a gym where you need healthy food. It is a place of entertainment. A cinema hall is a private property. It is for the owner to decide subject to statutory rules.”

The majority of the cinema halls in India don’t allow carrying outside food or drinks inside the movie theatres, and often discourage taking larger bags or water bottles inside the halls as well.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents on THIS date