Delhi: Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes closed as COVID-19 cases surge, GRAP imposed

As the Delhi government imposed restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes have once again been ordered to shut down.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting on Tuesday and decided on the restrictions. The Chief Minister said that as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, the government is enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Also, capacity at public places like restaurants has again been reduced to 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 14,43,683. This was the highest single-day rise after June 6 this year. With this, Delhi`s Covid positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent.

One Covid-19 related death was also reported in the city, pushing the cumulative death toll to 25,106. Recently, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the city.