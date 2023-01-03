Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents on THIS date (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents in the upcoming edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

This will be the 6th edition of the programme which aims to create a stress-free atmosphere for students. During the event, PM Modi also advises students on the ways to tackle exam stress. The prime minister also takes questions regarding education and career goals.

The registrations to participate in the upcoming Parisha Pe Charcha program were closed on December 30. The programme was first started in 2018. Since then, PM Modi does 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' every year. Last time this programme was on April 1, 2022, when more than 12 lakh students participated in it.

