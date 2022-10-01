Rajasthan: Minor girl gang-raped, blackmailed with video in Alwar; BJP and Congress embroiled in blame game

Representational image

In a shocking case emerging from Rajasthan, eight men were booked in the Alwar district for allegedly gang-raping and blackmailing a minor girl from the area. The incident took place in the Kishangarh Bas Police Station area, as per PTI reports.

The police filed a case against the eight accused who were allegedly blackmailing the girl after raping her. As per the information available, the accused after raping the girl had blackmailed her with a rape video and demanded money in return.

The authorities further said that the accused persons had already extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim girl and further demanded Rs 2,50,000 for not uploading the video over the internet. The eight accused have been identified by the police as Arbaaz, Javed, Mustaqeem, Taleem, Salman, Akram, Sahil, and Akram.

The FIR further states that the accused men had leaked the video once the girl refused to give them any money. The girl was also raped twice between January and April, and the accused persons had shot a video of the incident.

A case has been registered against all eight accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"The father of the victim girl has alleged that his daughter was raped by eight men from the same village. The complaint has been taken and the FIR is also registered against the accused," said Amit Choudhary, Station House Officer (SHO).

Meanwhile, BJP has already come out to blame the Congress government over the horrific incident, taking a jibe at the party over the recent rebellion in the party over the presidential elections. The BJP further said that Congress leaders are busy in political bickering and have no concern for the people.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said people in the state are being "crushed" as Congress leaders remain busy in their "power game".

"The cases of sexual assault on women have seen a rise of 40 percent in Rajasthan in July and August alone and number over 1,300. The government has no concern for people but its members are fighting who will remain in power and who will be its (Congress) president," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Explainer: What is American outfit IAMC? Why is it being accused of spreading anti-India news?