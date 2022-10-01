Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Rajasthan: Minor girl gang-raped, blackmailed with video in Alwar; BJP and Congress embroiled in blame game

The disturbing gang-rape of a minor girl in Alwar opened up a political debate in Rajasthan, with BJP blaming the Congress government in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

Rajasthan: Minor girl gang-raped, blackmailed with video in Alwar; BJP and Congress embroiled in blame game
Representational image

In a shocking case emerging from Rajasthan, eight men were booked in the Alwar district for allegedly gang-raping and blackmailing a minor girl from the area. The incident took place in the Kishangarh Bas Police Station area, as per PTI reports.

The police filed a case against the eight accused who were allegedly blackmailing the girl after raping her. As per the information available, the accused after raping the girl had blackmailed her with a rape video and demanded money in return.

The authorities further said that the accused persons had already extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim girl and further demanded Rs 2,50,000 for not uploading the video over the internet. The eight accused have been identified by the police as Arbaaz, Javed, Mustaqeem, Taleem, Salman, Akram, Sahil, and Akram.

The FIR further states that the accused men had leaked the video once the girl refused to give them any money. The girl was also raped twice between January and April, and the accused persons had shot a video of the incident.

A case has been registered against all eight accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"The father of the victim girl has alleged that his daughter was raped by eight men from the same village. The complaint has been taken and the FIR is also registered against the accused," said Amit Choudhary, Station House Officer (SHO).

Meanwhile, BJP has already come out to blame the Congress government over the horrific incident, taking a jibe at the party over the recent rebellion in the party over the presidential elections. The BJP further said that Congress leaders are busy in political bickering and have no concern for the people.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said people in the state are being "crushed" as Congress leaders remain busy in their "power game".

"The cases of sexual assault on women have seen a rise of 40 percent in Rajasthan in July and August alone and number over 1,300. The government has no concern for people but its members are fighting who will remain in power and who will be its (Congress) president," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Explainer: What is American outfit IAMC? Why is it being accused of spreading anti-India news?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Independence Day 2022: From Ae Watan to Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, Bollywood songs defining patriotism
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ever seen cat popping out from packet of chips? Viral video leaves Twitter amazed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.