DNA Explainer: What is American outfit IAMC? Why is it being accused of spreading anti-India news?

In recent news, a US-based organization called the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) has been making news in the country, mostly because of the content available on the official website of the outfit as well as its social media accounts.

IAMC recently came into prominence in India when it launched a campaign for the journalists of the country, prompting them to raise their voices against the atrocities faced by Muslim and Dalit communities in India.

According to news reports, IAMC had put out an advertisement regarding the offer of a grant to journalists who publish articles raising the issue of “Muslim genocide” in India in major media publications and websites.

What is IAMC?

The IAMC is an Indian-American organization based in the US, which acts as the mouthpiece of Indian Muslims residing in the States. The group focuses on advocacy to promote pluralism and religious freedom in India.

Through its website and social media handles, the IAMC spreads awareness about several atrocities against Muslims and Dalits in India, with the aim of giving these communities a voice. Though their cause seems noble, many in India have associated the outfit with fake news circulation and running an anti-India narrative in the public space.

Why is IAMC controversial in India?

IAMC recently struck up controversy in India when many social media users accused the outfit of spreading fake news against India, alleging that there is a Muslim and Dalit genocide going on in India.

As per the homepage of IAMC, there is a tab on the website called ‘Indian Genocide news’, which talks of several atrocities against Muslims in India, calling the incidents as genocide against the group.

Information regarding organisations that hatched and executed anti-India conspiracies can be found on the IAMC website. The arrest of PFI members has been described as the suppression of Muslims in India. The incidents of alleged atrocities on Muslims in India have been presented as genocide on this website. In the heading of every other news, the word ‘genocide’ is written.

According to media reports, the IAMC website has also stated that journalists willing to report on alleged atrocities on Muslims and Dalits in India are willing to give a grant of $ 1500 i.e. about 1.25 lakh rupees per story but under certain conditions.

