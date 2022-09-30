Winter Action Plan: Delhi government's 15-points plan to fight air pollution explained | Photo: File

The Delhi government today released a 15-point Winter Action Plan in an effort to combat air pollution in the National Capital. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, said that numerous measures had been taken over the past four years to address the issue of air pollution in the nation's capital, including an electric vehicle policy for 2020 and a 24-hour electrical supply.

In press release, Delhi CM stated that unity and cooperation are the pillar of this fight against air pollution. He continued by saying that the government has established 611 teams to monitor open garbage burning and will launch an anti-dust campaign. In order to implement the cracker prohibition, the government has also established teams.

Here's the detalis of 15-points of Delhi's Winter Action Plan

The Delhi government will spray PUSA bio-decomposer on stubble on 5,000 acres of land this year, as planned.

The anti-dust campaign will start on October 6. Regular inspections of the construction zones will be carried out by 586 teams.

150 mobile and 233 stationary anti-smog guns will be installed by the government. A green room with four scientific specialists has also been created to monitor the situation.

The administration will spread out 521 water sprinkling units and 80 sweeping machines all across the city to reduce road pollution.

The chief minister declared that a supersite at Rouse Avenue had been developed by the government in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur to track air quality in real time and generate predictions.

To monitor open garbage burning practices, government has established 611 teams would launch an anti-dust campaign.

In addition to this, he said, the government is creating a 20-acre e-waste park where electronic waste gathered from the national capital will be processed.

Until January 2023, firecrackers are prohibited. Production, sale, and purchase of crackers would be restricted, according to the CM. Over 210 teams would be in charge of overseeing this, he added.

For Paryavan Mitras, more than 3,500 volunteers have registered. Call Paryavan Mitras at 8448441758 if you'd want to volunteer.

In order to increase the amount of green space, the government planned to plant 42 lakh trees.

Government noted that green Delhi app which was created around two years ago have received 53,00 complaints so far. "I'd like to encourage you to keep providing input on this "said CM.

13 hotspot have been identified where strict supervision will be implemented.

According to Kejriwal, 380 teams have been established to strictly enforce obedience to Pollution Under Control certificates and focus on ensuring that diesel and gasoline vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, are not operated.

Winter Action Plan also discussed the GRAP, or Graded Response Action Plan, a set of anti-air pollution measures that will be implemented in the national capital and its adjacent areas starting on October 1 and that, according to environmental experts, will lead to lower cases of severe pollution.

AAP chief stated that in order to reduce air pollution, the Delhi government would like to collaborate with the NCR, the Center, and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). "I kindly request that the nearby cities offer electricity around-the-clock to avoid the need for diesel generators. Other states could imitate Delhi, where companies utilise piped natural gas," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)