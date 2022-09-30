NIA crackdown on PFI: Officials claim PFI linked with ISIS, multiple offices in Kerala shut down; top updates

NIA has raided multiple locations linked to PFI (File photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as other central agencies, have been conducting raids across the nation against the controversial outfit Popular Front of India, making several claims regarding its alleged terrorist links and criminal activities.

Across the multiple raids conducted by the NIA and Anti-Terrorist Squad in several states across India, such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, detained over 200 workers associated with the organization.

The PFI was banned by the government on Tuesday for five years for allegedly having "links" with global terror organisations like ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country. Here is all you need to know about the recent updates in the case.

Top updates on raids against PFI –

Popular Front of India (PFI) members, who joined the dreaded terror organisation ISIS, always took a long circuitous route to avoid the security dragnet before arriving in conflict theatres like Syria to take part in jihad, officials have said, as per PTI reports.

According to documents prepared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), there were a few cases of youths getting killed or arrested on foreign soil and later being deported back to India.

In 2017, Kerala Police received information that some Muslim youths had migrated to Syria and some were planning to join hands with ISIS in its jihad and most of the accused in the case were members of the PFI.

Meanwhile, several offices of PFI have been shut down in the Kozhikode area of Kerala amid the ban on the organization. The search and seizure of some materials from the PFI offices took place on Friday, as per NIA officials.

After the detention of several PFI leaders, a special court in Kerala sent 11 activists of the outfit, who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently, to judicial custody till October 20.

The NIA has raised serious allegations against the banned PFI and its arrested leaders and claimed that the seized documents during the raids contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.

NIA has been conducting simultaneous raids across the country against PFI, arresting and detaining hundreds and activists and workers linked with the organization for allegedly supporting terror activities across the nation.

