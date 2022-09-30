Search icon
Shashi Tharoor’s distorted map of India shows parts of J-K, Ladakh omitted; Congress MP issues apology

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor issued an apology for the goof-up regarding the map of India mentioned in the manifesto revealed by him earlier.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

A map of India printed on a manifesto brought down a lot of heat on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had revealed the same earlier. The distorted map of India drew in a lot of criticism, prompting the Congress MP to issue a public apology.

Shashi Tharoor, who revealed a map of India which had certain sections of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir omitted from the same, had to issue an apology for his blunder, and said that “no one does such a thing on purpose.”

"Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately and I apologise unconditionally for the error," the Congress MP said in a tweet.

He also shared the link to the rectified manifesto. Earlier, the election manifesto shared by him showed a "distorted map of India" in which he omitted parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He shared the distorted map of India, where he talked about ‘decentralization of the organization’.

 

 

The goof-up by Tharoor, who is running for the president’s post of the country’s oldest party does not show good precedent. Later Tharoor rectified the blunder by replacing it with the correct map of India in his election manifesto.

Despite the apologies and retraction of the map shared by him, this is not the first time that Tharoor came under fire for sharing a distorted map of India in the public forum. In 2019, the Congress MP shared a map where the northernmost territory of the country remained missing.

 In December 2019, he shared the cover of a booklet about the Kerala Congress’s protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He later deleted the tweet and rectified his mistake.

This comes as Tharoor remains one of the top candidates who is contesting the Congress presidential polls, against senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is reportedly being backed by the Gandhis for the top post.

(With ANI inputs)

