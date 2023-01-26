Norovirus cases in Kerala: Know all about virus, symptoms, causes and how dangerous is it?

File Photo

On Monday, the Kerala government confirmed two cases of norovirus infection, a cause of acute gastroenteritis. The students of Class 1 and 2 of a school at Kakkanad were found infected and three children are now under treatment.

A senior medical officer of the district said 62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory.

"The health condition of the children is stable. The Health Department personnel inspected the school which is now temporarily closed. We are holding online awareness sessions to the children and parents. The classrooms and the toilets have now been sanitised," the District Medical Officer said in a statement.

What is Norovirus?

As per WHO, norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally with symptoms including acute onset diarrhea and vomiting.

Symptoms of Norovirus

Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, the Health Department said, adding that the initial symptoms are vomiting and/or diarrhea, head, and body aches.



There is also a problem of high fever, body pain, and headache. Its symptoms start appearing only two days after getting infected. There may also be a complaint of inflammation in the intestines.

Last year, two children were found infected with the same virus at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. The Health Department has now said that precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food.

The department said the disease is highly contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene.