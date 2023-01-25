Search icon
Know possible reasons why your dog is coughing, home remedies to treat it

Canine coughs often sound worse and most of the time this condition does not typically require medical attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

File Photo

Coughing is a natural way for the body to protect its respiratory system. Dogs can also develop a cough for several reasons. Canine coughs often sound worse and most of the time this condition does not typically require medical attention.

Here are some common causes of dog cough 

Kennel Cough 

Kennel cough is a contagious disease and is caused by bacterium OR several viruses. It is not as serious and in most cases only causes mild illness and discomfort, however, there is a possibility of it descending into the lungs causing serious problems like pneumonia or chronic bronchitis.

Sore throat 

Lung Problems 

Tracheal Collapse

Heart disease 

Here are some less common causes of dog cough 

Distemper
Heartworm
Canine influenza Virus
Chronic bronchitis
Cancer

If you think your dog's cough symptoms are normal and do not require medical assistance, try these home remedies. 

Steam/Humidifier

If your dog is coughing because the air is parched, a humidifier can make a significant difference. The steam from hot water can also be a useful trick. 

Essential Oils 

If your dog is persistently coughing, you can spray his crate or bedding with a blend of eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender. This will help reduce the coughing and purify the air. 

Raw Honey 

If you have an adult dog who is coughing, try a teaspoon of raw honey to relieve the throat and reduce the coughing. Honey is a natural anti-inflammatory agent and helps in fighting viruses and bacteria.

Bone Broth

Bone broth is another effective home remedy to cure the coughing in your dog. While it may be difficult to get your dog to drink water but a little bone broth or low-sodium chicken/beef broth 2-3 times per day should do the trick. 

