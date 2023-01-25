Search icon
How to get a fancy registration number for your car and bike without an agent? Follow these steps

Today, we will tell you how you can get a fancy registration number for your car or bike without the help of an agent.

Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

For someone who is an auto enthusiast, owning a car or a bike is a way for them to show their passion. A cherry on top of a new car or bike is also its registration number which is a way for people to let others know that their vehicle is unique. While a fancy registration number costs more, it sends out a message to the people around you. 

To obtain a fancy car number or a bike number, one has to go through a number of tasks, sometimes via an agent. Today, we will tell you how you can get a fancy registration number for your car or bike without the help of an agent. 

Steps to get a fancy registration number for your car in India 

Step 1: Register on the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) as a Public User.

Step 2: After signing up and logging into your account, select the fancy number

Step 3: Pay the fees that are required for registration and reserve the number

Step 4: Bid for your choice of VIP car number.

Step 5: The result will be declared after which you can pay the balance or collect the refund (depending on how the auction goes).

Step 6: Print the allotment letter you received for reference. 

Steps to check fancy numbers availability online 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Step 2: At the bottom right, choose 'Choice Number'

Step 3: Now, select the state and the RTO name after being redirected. 

Step 4: The new page that opens will then reveal the list of fancy car numbers that you can choose from.

