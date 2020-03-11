Headlines

HomeIndia

India

MP political crisis: BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress moves flock to Jaipur

In a move that can be termed as an attempt to keep their respective flocks intact, both BJP and Congress Madhya Pradesh have moved their MLAs to luxury resorts in Gurugram and Jaipur, respectively.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 08:49 AM IST

In a move that can be termed as an attempt to keep their respective flocks intact, both BJP and Congress Madhya Pradesh have moved their MLAs to luxury resorts in Gurugram and Jaipur, respectively. 

"We have come here in a festive mood and we will stay here and enjoy for the next few days," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters after arriving at New Delhi," said National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya.

On the other hand, Congress has tasked its senior leaders to bring the situation under control. According to reports, former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, senior leader Harish Rawat and Madhya Pradesh Congress unit in-charge Deepak Babaria were moved to Bhopal as Observers to hold talks with party MLAs, who were scheduled to fly to Jaipur on Wednesday morning.

Congress has also sent its leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh to Bengaluru in an attempt to pacify some of the rebel MLAs who are staying there.

On Tuesday, in an alarming turn of events for the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, 22 of its MLAs tendered their resignation to state governor Lalji Tandon. The development came hours after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia dumped the Congress, ending 18-year-long association with it. 

Earlier in the day, Scindia had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in Delhi. The meeting had fueled speculations that he will join the BJP and ultimately help the party topple the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Although the state government is set to fall due to lack of numbers, chief minister of the state Kamal Nath has maintained that the party will prove its majority in the Assembly and complete its full five-year term.

Several Congress leaders, including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of trying to poach its leaders.

