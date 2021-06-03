Headlines

India

Monsoon sets up in Kerala, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in next three days

Over 60 per cent of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations reported rainfall of 2.5 mm or more in the past two days consecutively.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2021, 04:21 PM IST

The Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Thursday the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed. 

Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state on June 1.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, south Kerala, south TamilNadu, remaining parts of Comorin – Maldives area and  more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal today, the 3rd June 2021. Thus, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 03rd June, 2021 against the normal date of 01st June, 2021," the weather agency tweeted.

"Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala & Lakshadweep, some more parts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, some parts of coastal & south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema," it said in another tweet.

As per an IMD release issued at 1.30 pm, over 60 per cent of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations reported rainfall of 2.5 mm or more in the past two days consecutively and the spatial distribution of rainfall over Kerala remained to be fairly widespread during the past two days.

It also pointed out that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian sea, rest of Kerala and Lakshadweep south interior Karnataka, Rayalseema and central Bay of Bengal in the next two days.

Kerala has received a good amount of rain during the month of May, much above the normal summer showers.

Weather in the state capital city here, however, was bright and sunny.

