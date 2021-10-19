Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Bigg Boss

  1. Home
  2. India


Maharashtra unlock: Government allows restaurants to remain open till midnight, shops till 11 pm

India, in the past 24 hours, recorded 13,058 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest one-day rise in 231 days.


Maharashtra unlock: Government allows restaurants to remain open till midnight, shops till 11 pm

File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Riddhima Kanetkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 19, 2021, 06:14 PM IST

In a big announcement ahead of the festival of Diwali, the Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, announced that all restaurants and eateries in the state will be allowed to function till midnight. An official order from the state government read, "All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 am, and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 pm."

The order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte further read, "Local District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA)." 

Check out the tweet shared by CMO Maharashtra

The decision was taken during the festive season so that people don't crowd the space due to the shorter duration of operations that was in place earlier. In addition to this, the government, on Monday, also permitted the amusement parks to reopen in the state from October 22, however, water rides in amusement parks will remain suspended, as of now. 

Meanwhile, India, in the past 24 hours, recorded 13,058 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest one-day rise in 231 days. In another piece of good news, Mumbai, on Sunday (October 17, 2021), did not report even a single death due to COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic hit in March 2020. 

Mumbai had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death on March 17, 2020. 