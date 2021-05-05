Kolkata Police breaks stage ahead of BJP chief JP Nadda programme near Kolkata party headquarters

BJP's national president JP Nadda was scheduled to stage a sit-in protest along with state chief Dilip Ghosh at 6, Muralidhar Sen Lane the State BJP headquarters on Wednesday (May 5) at 9.30 am. However, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) broke the stage set for Nadda's programme, sources told Zee Media.

The BJP leaders were to stage a protest to demand justice for the alleged killings of BJP workers during the violence after the Assembly Election results were announced. However, the sources told Zee Media that the 'dharna' will now take place at the Hastings Office. Nadda met the families of the BJP workers who were affected by the violence in West Bengal and said that in Independent India, 'this much intolerance is unprecedented till date'.

"I had heard of the immense atrocities committed during the partition, but I have never seen such post-poll violence that is occurring in West Bengal after the declaration of election results," the BJP chief was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We are committed to democratically fight this ideological battle and the activities of the TMC, which is full of intolerance," he added.