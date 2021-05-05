BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty finally breaks silence over West Bengal violence, says 'Bengal is burning'

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Tueday (May 5) appealed to people to stop violence which erupted after the victory of TMC in West Bengal Assembly election on May 2.

Mithunda, as the actor is fondly called, took to Twitter and said that “human lives are more important than politics” and asked people to “stop this violence”.

Mithunda, whi had joined the BJP during West Bengal Assembly election, wrote, “Bengal is burning since post election. Please stop this violence, human lives are more important than politics, Please think about their families and stop this violence.”

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda and West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh are scheduled to hold a dharna at Hastings Office on Wednesday (May 5) to protest against the post-poll violence. It is to be noted that earlier the dharna was slated to be held outside State BJP Headquarters.

According to the BJP, at least 8 of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in violence allegedly unleashed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists after the defeat of the BJP in West Bengal Assembly election.

On the other hand, the TMC has rejected the allegations leveled by the BJP, claiming that he violence was a result of infighting in the BJP.