Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s ‘romantic’ chats with women, kisses over video calls surface

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is currently on the run, while the Punjab Police and intelligence agencies are closing in on clues to decipher where he might be hiding. Now, old evidence suggests that Amritpal had interactions with many women.

Amritpal Singh, who has been known to spread the Khalistani ideology throughout Punjab through his radical outfit, is also reportedly a philanderer and a womanizer and has had multiple extramarital affairs since he got married in February 2023 to UK NRI Kirandeep Kaur.

Earlier, it was reported that Amritpal had been keeping Kirandeep Kaur captive inside his home in Punjab, and had been beating her up. In the midst of the domestic violence allegations, there are reports that he also led a steamy double life.

The Khalistani leader reportedly had multiple extramarital affairs after marriage, linked to his visit to Dubai and Thailand in recent months. As per India Today TV reports, Amritpal Singh chatted with multiple women on social media – both single and married.

According to several voice messages and chats reviewed by India Today TV, Amritpal Singh can be heard saying that he wants casual relationships with women and that women get too serious very fast. He also talked about a woman having an extramarital affair with him, as long as it doesn’t affect her marriage.

Some of his video calls and voice messages also included kisses being given by Amritpal Singh to the woman on the other side. According to India Today, the Waris Punjab De chief also blackmailed some women with their obscene videos.

The crackdown against Amritpal Singh began after he stormed the Ajnala Police station in Punjab with weapons and dozens of followers, demanding the release of his close aide Toofan Singh, who has now been arrested again.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since then, and the Punjab police have launched a massive manhunt to nab him, suspending internet and mobile service across the states.

