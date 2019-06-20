Kashmir gets bloodier with 170 terror acts in 6 months

A dismal tally shows that attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have grown in the first six months of the year, as compared to last year. A total of 69 security personnel have been killed in 170 attacks between January and June in the restive state, compared to the 95 killed in the whole of 2018.

And according to intelligence sources, around 300 terrorists are currently active in the state and thus security has been beefed up for July, when the pilgrimage to Amarnath begins.

In June 2019, one of the bloodiest months in the valley, 11 security personnel and officers were martyred. There were 17 acts of terror in 18 days, according to an internal note circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Security forces neutralised 16 terrorists in the sixth month of the year, including Sajjad Bhat, a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander believed to be the last surviving attacker behind the Pulwama attacks.

Sources say infiltration from across the border begins with the melting of ice at the advent of summer. Terrorists creep into India through deep forest paths and mountainous passes and recruit youngsters.

Though May and June were also marked by terror activities, casualties were low: Two officers were martyred in both months. However, 41 terror attacks marred May. In April, the restive state witnessed 20 terror incidents.

In March, a month after the deadly Pulwama attack that resulted in the death of 44 security personnel, there were 34 terror attacks in the state. Six officers lost their lives, 22 were wounded and 22 terrorists were killed.

February's terror attack changed the course diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. The Balakot air strikes followed and there was global pressure on the Islamic nation to take concrete steps to curb incubation of terror outfits on its soil.

Apart from the CRPF men, 27 security personnel were injured in the shortest month of the year, and 23 terrorists — including the planners and perpetrators of the Pulwama attack — were killed.

Twenty terror incidents marked the month. In January, three security personnel lost their lives, 16 were hurt and 17 terrorists were killed. There were 38 acts of terror.

