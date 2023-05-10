Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: 157 candidates contesting from Bengaluru region are worth crores, check list

File Photo

Of the 384 candidates contesting on 28 Assembly seats in Karnataka's Bengaluru from various parties, 157 are `crorepatis`, according to a new report. As per the Karnataka Election Watch, Bengaluru Election Watch, and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 384 out of 389 candidates, contesting in the 28 constituencies of Bengaluru region in the May 10 Assembly elections, 157 candidates, which is 41 percent of the total candidates analysed, are crorepatis.

The report stated that 87 candidates, which is 23 percent of the total, have declared their assets as more than Rs 5 crore, while there are 37 candidates, which is 10 percent, have declared assets between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

It also highlighted that there are 76 candidates who have declared their assets between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore and 70 candidates have declared assets between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

There are also 114 candidates, which is 29 percent of the 384 candidates, who have assets less than Rs 10 lakh. Highlighting the role of money power in elections, the report noted that all major political parties gave tickets to wealthy candidates.

It said among the major parties, 26 (96 percent) out of 27 candidates analysed from the Congress, 27 (96 percent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the ruling BJP, 21 (88 percent) out of 24 candidates analysed from the JD-S and 25 (89 percent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore. The report also stated that the average of assets per candidate contesting in the 28 constituencies of the Bengaluru region is Rs 24.48 crore.

Of the 3 candidates with the highest declared assets, contesting in the 28 constituencies of the Bengaluru region, the top position is held by Yousuf Shariff, who is contesting from the Chickpet assembly seat as an independent candidate, and has assets worth Rs 1,633 crore.

Shariff is followed by Congress candidate Priyakrishna, who is contesting from the Govindarajanagar assembly seat and has assets worth Rs 1,156 crore.

On the third spot in the list of wealthiest candidates in Bengaluru region is Congress' Suresha BL, who is contesting from the Hebbal Assembly seat, and has declared assets worth Rs 648 crore.

Polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10 in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress are engaged in a bitter fight in the assembly polls.