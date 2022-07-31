'Jhukega nahi': Sanjay Raut after being detained in Patra Chawl case; ED seizes Rs 11.5 lakh from his residence

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut detained by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it recovered Rs 11.50 lakh of unaccounted cash in its search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s residence in Mumbai. As per Zee News sources, Rs 10 Lakh were kept in a packet, that had Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's name written over it.

The probe agency conducted the search for nine hours and questioned the Sena MP before shifting him to the ED office in south Mumbai this evening.

Raut claimed he was being framed based on "false evidence" but won't bow down and quit the party, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the ED.

“They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested,” Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was brought there from his Bhandup residence. “Jhukega nahi (won't bow down),” Raut said, putting up a brave front.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Detained Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at the terrace of the ED office building after he was brought there by ED officials in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/Z09Y12nQX6 — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

He alleged that the ED action was aimed at trying to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra and that a "false" case is prepared against him.

After the ED action began in the early morning, Raut tweeted that he will die, but will not surrender and never leave Shiv Sena.

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

He had appeared before the agency in Mumbai to record his statement on July 1 but after that, he skipped the two summonses issued by the agency citing the ongoing Parliament session.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is a Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

Sunil Raut claimed ED officials did not find any evidence related to Patra 'Chawl' case with Sanjay Raut.

"False action, false evidence. I will die, but will not surrender. I will never leave Shiv Sena. I swear by Balasaheb Thackeray that I am not involved in any scam. He taught us to fight and I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut tweeted.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut’s wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut’s aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

These properties also include a flat in Mumbai’s suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a “close associate” of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.