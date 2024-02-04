Indian Railways online ticket booking website is now updated; Check new guidelines and steps for train bookings on IRCTC

Twitter
Headlines

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC draft report; bill to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India’s youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

Watch: Rohit Sharma engages in hilarious banter with Kuldeep Yadav after India escape DRS blunder in Vizag Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

Animals only found in Saudi Arabia

Side effects of using cotton swabs in your ears

Yashasvi Jaiswal net worth - A look at RR star's earnings in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner: ‘Bas yahi batana tha...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but this superstar was Danny Boyle's first choice for Slumdog Millionaire, actor rejected film as...

HomeIndia

India

Indian Railways online ticket booking website is now updated; Check new guidelines and steps for train bookings on IRCTC

As per the new guidelines issued by the IRCTC, all train passengers must verify their mobile number and e-mail ID before booking online tickets.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:21 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Here is a new update for rail passengers who are booking train tickets to go home during the travel season. The IRCTC has updated the official website fully and now travellers can book train ticket easily. 

However, the IRCTC has published new guidelines and passengers will now have to verify their phone number and email address before booking tickets.

As per the data shared by IRCTC, India Railways has more than 70 million users, however, out of 70 million, only 30 million are registered (3 crore) users, and rest 40 million users are unregistered. These new users need to register and verify their accounts, only after passengers can book online train tickets through the IRCTC site.

As per the new guidelines issued by the IRCTC, all train passengers must verify their mobile number and e-mail ID before booking online tickets.

Steps to verify mobile number, email on the IRCTC app

First log in to the verification window on the IRCTC app or website.

Then, enter your registered mobile number and email ID.

On the home page, click on the Verify button after providing details.

Here, you will get an OTP on your mobile; enter it to verify your mobile number.

First, enter the code you got on your email ID to complete the verification of your email.

After the process is completed, you will be able to make online train ticket bookings.

Steps to book tickets on IRCTC Website 

First, visit the official website of IRCTC at irctc.co.in/mobile or use the IRCTC app.

On the home page, log in or create a new account.

Go to section of ‘Train Ticketing,’ click ‘Plan My Bookings.’

Click ‘Search Trains.’

Choose a train and click ‘Passenger Details’ to add traveller info.

Review journey details and take a print of your train ticket.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    MEA 'working with authorities' on Indian Embassy worker arrested for spying

    Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

    'Dangerous place to....': Former coach's explosive insights on Pakistan cricket

    Meta drops a bombshell, says it's CEO Mark Zuckerberg may die due to....

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second Test ton, India end Day 1 on 336/6

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

    Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

    Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

    Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

    In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE