Indian Railways online ticket booking website is now updated; Check new guidelines and steps for train bookings on IRCTC

As per the new guidelines issued by the IRCTC, all train passengers must verify their mobile number and e-mail ID before booking online tickets.

Here is a new update for rail passengers who are booking train tickets to go home during the travel season. The IRCTC has updated the official website fully and now travellers can book train ticket easily.

However, the IRCTC has published new guidelines and passengers will now have to verify their phone number and email address before booking tickets.

As per the data shared by IRCTC, India Railways has more than 70 million users, however, out of 70 million, only 30 million are registered (3 crore) users, and rest 40 million users are unregistered. These new users need to register and verify their accounts, only after passengers can book online train tickets through the IRCTC site.

As per the new guidelines issued by the IRCTC, all train passengers must verify their mobile number and e-mail ID before booking online tickets.

Steps to verify mobile number, email on the IRCTC app

First log in to the verification window on the IRCTC app or website.

Then, enter your registered mobile number and email ID.

On the home page, click on the Verify button after providing details.

Here, you will get an OTP on your mobile; enter it to verify your mobile number.

First, enter the code you got on your email ID to complete the verification of your email.

After the process is completed, you will be able to make online train ticket bookings.

Steps to book tickets on IRCTC Website

First, visit the official website of IRCTC at irctc.co.in/mobile or use the IRCTC app.

On the home page, log in or create a new account.

Go to section of ‘Train Ticketing,’ click ‘Plan My Bookings.’

Click ‘Search Trains.’

Choose a train and click ‘Passenger Details’ to add traveller info.

Review journey details and take a print of your train ticket.