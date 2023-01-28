'Hanging restaurant' to boost HP tourism, delight commuters on Shimla-Chamba, Chandigarh-Manali highways

File Photo | Representational

Hamirpur/Shimla: A hanging restaurant along with public wayside amenities in Bilaspur district's Mandi Bharari junction will give a big boost to Himachal Pradesh tourism. Apart from the hanging restaurant, other amenities that will come up include a food plaza, essential commodities shops, ATM facility, medical facility, washrooms and bathrooms, and park/ play area for children.

A Gramin Haat will promote and sell local-level agricultural and handmade produce. The authorities aim to create an alternative tourist attraction and new employment avenues. Along with the state of the art facilities and wayside amenities, the resort will also provide parking facilities for over 100 vehicles.

The move aims to provide improved facilities to tourists coming from Shimla-Chamba and Chandigarh-Manali highways. The tourist resort will emerge as one of the more popular destinations for commuters who stop and dhabas and hotels for rest during long journeys.

The hanging restaurant will be constructed inside the tourism complex using a high crane from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai was quoted as saying by PTI.

The project is a collaboration between the district administration, tourism department and BBMB. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed soon between BBMB and the state tourism department. The district administration is preparing a detailed project report (DPR).

(Inputs from PTI)