Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai
topStoriesenglish

Mumbai: Gateway-Belapur water taxi service to start in February, check ticket price, travel time and more

The water taxi, Nayan XI, will have the capacity of seating 140 passengers on the lower deck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Mumbai: Gateway-Belapur water taxi service to start in February, check ticket price, travel time and more
Mumbai: Gateway-Belapur water taxi service to start in February (File photo: Nayantara Shipping)

Mumbai news: Residents in Mumbai will have the option to travel to Belapur (Navi Mumbai) from Gateway of India and vice versa via water taxi from February 4. The Mumbai Port Authority has given its approval to operate the passenger service to Nayantara Shipping Company.

People can take the vessel from Belapur at 8.30 am to reach the Gateway of India at 9.30 am. The second trip from the Gateway of India shall depart at 6.30 pm and reach Belapur at 7.30 pm.

The water taxi, Nayan XI, will have the capacity of seating 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper or business class deck. The organisation has been operating services between domestic cruise terminal -- Belapur and Alibaug.

The tickets have been priced at Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 350 for the upper or business class deck. One can book the ticket on MyBoatRide.com, the partner of Nayantara.

Sharing rickshaws will also be available to the jetty at Rs 10 to ensure last-mile connectivity from Belapur station, reports suggested. Similarly, cabs and buses will be available from Gateway of India to Churchgate and CSMT.

READ | DNA Verified: Did Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul receive swanky Audi, BMW, Kawasaki bike from Salman, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 588 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.