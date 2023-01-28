Mumbai: Gateway-Belapur water taxi service to start in February, check ticket price, travel time and more

Mumbai: Gateway-Belapur water taxi service to start in February (File photo: Nayantara Shipping)

Mumbai news: Residents in Mumbai will have the option to travel to Belapur (Navi Mumbai) from Gateway of India and vice versa via water taxi from February 4. The Mumbai Port Authority has given its approval to operate the passenger service to Nayantara Shipping Company.

People can take the vessel from Belapur at 8.30 am to reach the Gateway of India at 9.30 am. The second trip from the Gateway of India shall depart at 6.30 pm and reach Belapur at 7.30 pm.

The water taxi, Nayan XI, will have the capacity of seating 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper or business class deck. The organisation has been operating services between domestic cruise terminal -- Belapur and Alibaug.

The tickets have been priced at Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 350 for the upper or business class deck. One can book the ticket on MyBoatRide.com, the partner of Nayantara.

Sharing rickshaws will also be available to the jetty at Rs 10 to ensure last-mile connectivity from Belapur station, reports suggested. Similarly, cabs and buses will be available from Gateway of India to Churchgate and CSMT.

