Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election results 2022: Watch live coverage of poll results here

Himachal Pradesh had elections on November 12; Gujarat on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes in both states started at 8 a.m.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election results 2022: Watch live coverage of poll results here
Representational Image

As votes are counted today, the BJP is expecting to make a record for the party in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where anti-incumbency has been strong for over four decades. For both states, the counting of votes started at 8 am. Gujarat held its elections across two days, on December 1 and 5, but Himachal Pradesh only held one, on November 12.

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022
Votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections, in which the BJP is seeking a record seventh term while facing a two-way contest from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, were counted for the first time at 8 a.m. on December 8. Initial trends are likely to trickle down within the first hour of counting, which is taking place at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats.

With the governing BJP seeking a seventh consecutive term in office, the result, according to political experts, will decide who controls the primary opposition space in Gujarat. Voter participation in Gujarat was 64.65 percent throughout both the sessions.

Also, READ: Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Live: BJP hopes to retain power, AAP eyes breakthrough; counting to start at 8 am

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022
Himachal elections 2022 ballot counting begins at 8 a.m. on December 8, bringing to a close the close race between the BJP and the Congress.  There are a total of 68 assembly seats up for grabs in Himachal Pradesh, and the three largest parties vying for them are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress Party.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is currently in power in Himachal Pradesh, but AAP has been predicting a landslide win in Thursday's counting. More than 74% of eligible voters cast ballots in Himachal Pradesh.

Watch live coverage of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 on Zee News TV and DNA English here.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.