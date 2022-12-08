Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election results 2022: Watch live coverage of poll results here

Representational Image

As votes are counted today, the BJP is expecting to make a record for the party in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where anti-incumbency has been strong for over four decades. For both states, the counting of votes started at 8 am. Gujarat held its elections across two days, on December 1 and 5, but Himachal Pradesh only held one, on November 12.

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022

Votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections, in which the BJP is seeking a record seventh term while facing a two-way contest from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, were counted for the first time at 8 a.m. on December 8. Initial trends are likely to trickle down within the first hour of counting, which is taking place at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats.

With the governing BJP seeking a seventh consecutive term in office, the result, according to political experts, will decide who controls the primary opposition space in Gujarat. Voter participation in Gujarat was 64.65 percent throughout both the sessions.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2022

Himachal elections 2022 ballot counting begins at 8 a.m. on December 8, bringing to a close the close race between the BJP and the Congress. There are a total of 68 assembly seats up for grabs in Himachal Pradesh, and the three largest parties vying for them are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress Party.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is currently in power in Himachal Pradesh, but AAP has been predicting a landslide win in Thursday's counting. More than 74% of eligible voters cast ballots in Himachal Pradesh.

Watch live coverage of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 on Zee News TV and DNA English here.