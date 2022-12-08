Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE 2022: Congress win by bagging 40 seats, BJP win 25

Headlines

Not Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha or Bawaal but this Bollywood film is trending at number 3 worldwide on Prime Video

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer shine as India beat Australia by 99 runs to take 2-0 lead

IND vs AUS: Emphasizing precision over power, says Shreyas Iyer after scoring century in 2nd ODI

Ind vs Aus: Team India make history with remarkable achievement in ODI cricket

J-K: Terror module busted in Kulgam district, five LeT terrorists arrested

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer shine as India beat Australia by 99 runs to take 2-0 lead

IND vs AUS: Emphasizing precision over power, says Shreyas Iyer after scoring century in 2nd ODI

Ind vs Aus: Team India make history with remarkable achievement in ODI cricket

10 healthy late-night snacking options

Foods that are natural painkillers

10 superfoods that naturally cleanse your lungs 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Rajveer Deol says he doesn’t remember Sunny Deol’s stardom, reacts to Gadar 2’s massive success: ‘After 22 years now…’

Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE 2022: Congress win by bagging 40 seats, BJP win 25

Himachal Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Congress won the Himachal Pradesh assembly election by bagging 40 seats.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 live news updates: The neck-to-neck battle between BJP and Congress will finally come to an end today, with both the parties in a see-saw battle for the 68 total seats Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

BJP and Congress are currently in a close chase, with the ruling party leading with 35 seats as per early trends, which is enough to form the majority. Meanwhile, Congress is trailing closely with 33 seats and AAP has no seats in the state.

The counting of votes will be done for a total of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, with three major parties – BJP, AAP, and Congress – set to compete for the throne. The current government in Himachal Pradesh is of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), but AAP has been claiming it will achieve a landslide victory in the counting on Thursday.

The counting of the votes will commence at 8 am on December 8, and the final results are expected to be released by 5 pm. The early trends of the elections will be apparent for Himachal Pradesh by 10 to 11 am tomorrow.

The vote counting for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 can be tracked live through the Zee News TV channel, and also through the DNA English live coverage. The vote count for the HP elections 2022 will also be available on the ECI Voter Helpline mobile app.

Here’s what Himachal Pradesh election 2022 current trends show –

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) – 26 seats

Congress – 39 seats

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – 0 seats

Others - 3 seats

Check out LIVE updates for Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 here

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:26 PM

    Congress won the Himachal Pradesh assembly election by bagging 40 seats, according to the final result updated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The BJP ended up with 25 seats, while the AAP managed to win only five.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 05:38 PM

    In terms of vote share in Himachal, Congress is only marginally ahead of the BJP having 43.90 percent of votes compared to 42.99 percent of its arch-rival. Others have garnered a 10.4 percent vote share in the hill state

  • 08 Dec 2022, 05:36 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh said that the party is not worried about poaching, as she called Congress' victory in the state an "emotional moment".

    The Congress leader said “It is a very emotional moment for me as I can see the same kind of support from people as it was for the late Virbhadra Singh. Chandigarh is an easily accessible meeting point for MLAs and we are not worried about poaching.”

  • 08 Dec 2022, 05:17 PM

    The Congress on Thursday gained a majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, winning 35 of the 68 seats and leading in five. According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered a win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others. Three Independents also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested 67 seats, failed to open an account.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 05:15 PM

    "I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfill the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:52 PM

    In Himachal Pradesh, Congress wins 35 seats, leading in 5 seats; BJP wins 18 seats & is currently leading in 7 seats as counting continues.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:50 PM

    Incumbent Congress MLA Bhawani Singh won Himachal Pradesh's Fatehpur seat by defeating his nearest rival forest minister Rakesh Pathania with a margin of 7,354 votes. The contest for Fatehpur was keenly watched as Rakesh Pathania, who has won three times from the Nurpur assembly seat, was shifted to the constituency.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:40 PM

    "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserve the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest," Rahul Gandhi said.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:36 PM

    I have handed over my resignation to the Governor. Will never stop working for the development of people. We need to analyse things. There were some issues that changed the direction of the results. I will go to Delhi if they call us: Outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:19 PM

    The chief minister of Himachal Pradesh will be picked by the Congress high command, a party leader said here on Thursday. The party was leading in 40 seats of 68 till noon in the hill state with most of its top leaders have won their seats.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:14 PM

    Veteran Congress leader Dhani Ram Shandil has retained his Solan seat in Himachal Pradesh, defeating his nearest BJP rival and son-in-law Rajesh Kashyap on Thursday. Shandil defeated Kashyap by a margin of 3,858 votes.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 04:00 PM

    We have won #HimachalElections. I want to thank the people, our workers & leaders as due to their efforts this result has come. I want to thank Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra also helped us with this. Sonia Gandhi's blessings are also with us: Congress President

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:47 PM

    Congress leader Anirudh Singh has retained Himachal Pradesh's Kasumpti assembly seat, defeating his nearest BJP rival and state minister Suresh Bhardwaj by a margin of 8,655 votes. A member of the erstwhile Koti royal family, Singh had raised the issue of restoration of the Old Pension Scheme during the election campaign.

    The BJP had shifted Bhardwaj to Kasumpti, an urban-rural mix constituency that has not elected a BJP member in 20 years, from the Shimla (Urban) seat.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:36 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022

    Congress has won 16 seats and is leading in 23 seats. While the BJP has bagged 13 seats and is currently leading in 13 seats as counting continues.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 03:07 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conceded defeat, says will tender his resignation soon.

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 02:16 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Congress to hold key meeting

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 01:50 PM

    Congress celebrates with firecrackers as the party takes a comfortable 15 seat lead over Bhartiya Janta Party in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 01:03 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Independent candidates one up AAP

    Independent candidates have claimed three seats in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not even getting one seat in the assembly polls despite extensive campaigning.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Congress celebrates with desi ghee ladoos

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 12:44 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 Results | A look at hot seat Fatehpur

    Incumbent MLA and Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania and BJP's Rakesh Pathania were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in Himachal Pradesh's Fatehpur assembly seat, trends showed on Thursday. (PTI)

  • 08 Dec 2022, 12:32 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Gap between Congress and BJP widens

    The gap of seats between Congress and BJP has widened as the former has taken lead on 40 seats, while the Bhartiya Janta Party is trailing behind with just 25 seats in the bag till now.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 12:12 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | A look at Dalhousie seat

    Six-time Congress MLA Asha Kumari is trailing in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie assembly seat with BJP candidate D S Thakur in the lead with a margin of by 7,191 votes, according to the Election Commission. (PTI)

  • 08 Dec 2022, 12:10 PM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Grand old party starts celebrating early

     The Congress has surged ahead of the BJP leading 37 out of the 68 seats while the ruling party has won one seat and is ahead on 27, according to early trends from Himachal Pradesh where counting of votes cast in the assembly polls is in progress. (PTI)

  • 08 Dec 2022, 11:45 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Congress takes easy lead, EC establishes majority

    The Election Commission in an official statement has said that Congress has established a majority in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 vote count, and has taken a comfortable lead in 39 seats according to current trends.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 11:28 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Congress takes comfortable lead

    In the sea-saw competition, Congress has now taken a comfortable lead in the Himachal Pradesh election results 2022, with lead on 38 total seats. BJP, meanwhile, is trailing with 27 seats.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 11:15 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE 2022 | Congress in lead once again

    According to early trends, here is the seat count for the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 - 

    Congress - 34 seats

    BJP - 30 seats

    AAP - 0 seats

    Others - 4 seats

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:58 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | CM Jairam Thakur leading from Seraj seat

    BJP candidate and Himachal CM Jairam Thakur has taken a steady lead in his home constituency Seraj, which has been a stronghold for the Bhartiya Janta Party over the last few terms.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:56 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 LIVE | Congress promises 'surprise' result

    With the initial trends pointing at the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat, Congress state in charge Raghu Sharma on Thursday expressed hope of having "surprising" results for this party. (ANI)

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:47 AM

    BJP takes 5-seat lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

    The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has taken a comfortable lead in the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 results, sitting on 35 seats, while Congress party has established its lead on 30 total seats till now.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:37 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Congress expresses confidence

    Congress leader Pratibha Singh, who is the widow of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, said that she is confident that the grand old party will win with majority seats, defeating ruling party BJP.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | BJP pulls ahead once again

    The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has pulled ahead in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 results once again and is currently leading on a total of 34 seats. Congress party, however, is trailing with 30 total seats till now.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM

    Himachal Election Results 2022 LIVE | Nayyar vs Nayyar in Chamba

    The Chamba constituency in Himachal Pradesh sees tight competition between BJP candidate Neelam Nayyar and Congress candidate Neeraj Nayyar, with Neelam taking a paper-thin lead in early trends.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:43 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Congress leading in 35 seats

    As the neck-to-neck battle for Himachal Pradesh intensifies, the Congress party is once again leading in 35 seats, with BJP trailing behind the grand old party with 31 seats in the state.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:29 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Early trends 

    Congress - 33

    BJP - 33

    AAP - 0

    Others - 2

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Likelihood of hung assembly

    If both Congress and BJP end up touching the majority mark in Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, a hung assembly will be declared in the state.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:15 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 LIVE | Congress takes lead once again

    Congress has once again touched the majority mark in Himachal Pradesh, while BJP is trailing close at 32 seats, expected to catch up to the grand old party soon.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 09:09 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | BJP takes steady lead

    Here is the seat count, as per early treands - 

    BJP - 36

    Congress - 32

    AAP - 0

    Others - 0

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:59 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Independent candidate can be deciding factor

    As per early trends, one independent candidate is expected to win while BJP and Congress both are expected to touch the majority mark. In the midst of the uncertainty, the independent candidate can prove to be the deciding factor for who will form the government in Himachal Pradesh. 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:52 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 LIVE | Neck-to-neck competition continues

    Congress and BJP are both in a see-saw competition with both parties close to the majority mark according to the early trends. Congress is currently leading with 34 seats, with BJP closely trailing with 33 seats.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM

    Himachal Election Results 2022 LIVE updates | BJP crosses majority mark

    According to early trends, the Bhartiya Janta Party has crossed the majority mark in the Himachal elections 2022, expected to form the government in the state once again.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:39 AM

    Himachal Pradesh election results 2022 LIVE | Early trends

    BJP - 35 seats

    Congress - 32 seats

    AAP - 0 seats

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:34 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 LIVE | Congress 3 seats away from majority

    Congress is currently at a total of 32 seats in the Himachal Pradesh elections, and is just three seats away from forming the government and declaring majority, as BJP remains trailing at 31 seats.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:28 AM

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 results LIVE | CM Jairam Thakur leading from Siraj seat

    Himachal chief minister Jairam Thakur is leading the race from the Siraj seat, which has been a stronghold for him for several years.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:20 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 LIVE | Early trends

    Congress - 12 seats

    BJP - 8 seats

    AAP - 0 seats

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 LIVE | Early trends 

    BJP - 8 seats

    Congress - 6 seats

    AAP - 0 seats

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:10 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections 2022 LIVE | BJP takes early lead

    According to early trends, BJP remains in the lead with two seats while Congress is chasing with one seat. AAP is expected to win one seat out of 68, according to exit polls.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 08:06 AM

    Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 LIVE | Counting begins for 68 seats

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:57 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav | List of constituency-wise winning candidates

    Check full list of winning candidates in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 here 

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:40 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 Live | Visuals from the vote counting centres

     

     

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:39 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 | Scenarios for Congress

    The grand old party, which has been struggling to protect its fast-decimating electoral base, would be more than happy if it wins Himachal Pradesh and remains the main opposition in Gujarat where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to emerge as a challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (PTI)

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:22 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 LIVE | Vote counting to commence shortly

    The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022 results will commence in just 30 minutes across 59 centres in the state, with BJP expected to take a steady lead.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:07 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 LIVE | How to check live vote count

    The live vote count tracking of the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 results will be available on the official website of the Election Commission, and also on the social media handles of Zee News.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 07:00 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections 2022 LIVE | CM Jairam Thakur in 'stress free' mode

    Just a day ahead of the counting of the votes in the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, Cheif Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur was seen relaxed and composed, relishing gol gappas at the famous Ridge, seemingly unfazed by the neck-to-neck competition between Congress and BJP.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:58 AM

    Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 LIVE | BJP set to eye new record

    With exit poll predictions of a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling party is hoping to set new records by changing the trend of not repeating government after five years while the Congress is hopeful that the party would form the government with a full majority in the hill state as the stage is all set for counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. (ANI)

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:29 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 live | Will AAP suffer embarrassment?

    Despite massive campaigning in the polls, it is expected that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will only get one seat in the Himachal Pradesh election results 2022, according to the trends established by the exit polls.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:25 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav 2022 LIVE updates | Will BJP retain its power?

    BJP is expected to win the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, as per the exit polls, and will most likely win 37-38 seats. However, Congress is expecting to defy trends and beat BJP in their home ground.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:05 AM

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 results LIVE | Vote counting in 2 hours

    The counting of the votes for the Himachal Pradesh election 2022 results will commence from 8 am today, across 59 centres. The results are expected to be out by 5:30 pm on December 8.

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:03 AM

    Congress expresses confidence

    The Congress party has expressed major confidence that they will be forming a government in Himachal Pradesh this term, and as per the exit polls, they are expected to give a tough chase to the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

  • 08 Dec 2022, 06:02 AM

    Counting of votes today

    The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is set to commence today, December 8, from 8 am onwards. 

  • 07 Dec 2022, 11:13 PM

    AAP can face major embarrassment in Himachal

    According to the exit polls, AAP's dream of being a national party lies in fray as exit polls have predicted that despite massive campaigning, Kejriwal's party won't win a single seat in the Himachal Pradesh polls 2022.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 11:11 PM

    Jairam Thakur to retain CM seat?

    BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur can be the CM of the state once again, as dictated by the exit polls. However, Congress is set to give a tough chase to ruling BJP.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 11:09 PM

    Voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh elections 2022

    About 76.44 percent of voters had exercised their franchise in the assembly polls held on November 12. As many as 52,859 (87 percent approximately) postal ballots were received by December 6 by the returning officers from all over the state - an increase of 17 percent as compared to 2017. A total of 45,126 were received in 2017. (PTI)

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:31 PM

    The counting will start at 8 am in 68 counting halls spread across 59 locations throughout the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday. The counting will start with the postal ballot at 8 am followed by EVM counting at 8.30 am. (PTI)

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:01 PM

    Exit poll predict neck-to-neck competition

    According to the exit polls for the Himachal Pradesh elections 2022, the competition between BJP and Congress is expected to be fierce. BJP is expected to win 38 seats as per the exit polls, while Congress is expected to close in at 30 seats.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 07:24 PM

    Himachal CM Jairam Thakur

     hopes to form a government in the state again

    'All exit polls indicate a win for BJP in Himachal Pradesh. We will again form government in the State': CM Jairam Thakur ahead of the Himachal Assembly results on Thursday.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 07:23 PM

    Congress expels 30 party leaders for anti-party activities

    Himachal Pradesh Congress President has expelled 30 party leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years for anti-party activities.

