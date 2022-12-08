Himachal Pradesh Election Results LIVE 2022: Congress win by bagging 40 seats, BJP win 25

Himachal Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Congress won the Himachal Pradesh assembly election by bagging 40 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 live news updates: The neck-to-neck battle between BJP and Congress will finally come to an end today, with both the parties in a see-saw battle for the 68 total seats Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022.

BJP and Congress are currently in a close chase, with the ruling party leading with 35 seats as per early trends, which is enough to form the majority. Meanwhile, Congress is trailing closely with 33 seats and AAP has no seats in the state.

The counting of votes will be done for a total of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, with three major parties – BJP, AAP, and Congress – set to compete for the throne. The current government in Himachal Pradesh is of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), but AAP has been claiming it will achieve a landslide victory in the counting on Thursday.

The counting of the votes will commence at 8 am on December 8, and the final results are expected to be released by 5 pm. The early trends of the elections will be apparent for Himachal Pradesh by 10 to 11 am tomorrow.

The vote counting for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 can be tracked live through the Zee News TV channel, and also through the DNA English live coverage. The vote count for the HP elections 2022 will also be available on the ECI Voter Helpline mobile app.

Here’s what Himachal Pradesh election 2022 current trends show –

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) – 26 seats

Congress – 39 seats

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – 0 seats

Others - 3 seats

